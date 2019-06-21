RACINE — Joe O’Brien’s first round in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship on Friday was pretty much the benchmark for the field — some good shots, some not so good.
It was good enough to put him on top of the leaderboard.
O’Brien, the 2013 Tri-Course champion, stumbled a bit over his final three holes, but finished with an even-par 72 in the first round of 58th annual Tri-Course, sponsored by PointOne Recruiting Solutions.
Right behind O’Brien, playing in the same group, was 2017 winner Todd Schaap, who had his own struggles in the middle of his round to shoot 1-over 73.
Another shot back at 74 are a trio of players — Zach Shawhan, Mike Greb and Ken Heffel.
Last year’s top returning finisher, runner-up Ricky Kuiper, shot a 79.
The second round begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at H.F. Johnson Park, with the final group of O’Brien, Schaap and Shawhan scheduled to tee off at 11:24 a.m.
In the new Senior Division, three-time Tri-Course champion Bruce Hansen, the oldest player in the field at 76, shot a 74 for a one-shot lead over Scott Mueller and Jim Nord.
O’Brien, 32, said he was happy with his round overall, but the last three holes were an adventure.
He was in a groove early on, with three birdies on his first six holes, including a 15-foot birdie putt after a bad chip shot on the 473-yard, par-5 first hole and a 30-foot birdie putt on the 184-yard, par-3 fourth. He added two birdies on the back nine, including one from off the green on the 485-yard, par-5 15th.
On his final three holes, he went bogey-par-bogey.
“I hit it OK, and everything felt OK, honestly,” O’Brien said. “I had it to 2-under through 15, but I just played pretty crappy on the last three holes.
“I had a bogey on 16 (204 yards, par-3, missing a 6-foot par putt) and another bad bogey on 18 (554 yards, par-5). There are different ways to shoot par and this one was the disappointing variety.”
Schaap, 51, matched O’Brien’s 35 on the front nine with birdies on the first, second and fifth holes, but hit a rough patch on the back nine with bogeys on three of the first five holes.
The exception was hitting to within one foot of the pin and making a birdie on the 360-yard, par-4 13th.
“I didn’t really play very well at the end,” Schaap said. “I started out hitting it good and hitting it close, but finishing the round I struggled. I hooked a couple shots when I was trying to hit a cut.
“I bogeyed two par 5s today, hit a lot of bad golf shots and hit some close. But I’m happy with my score.”
Schaap played the final four holes at even par, chipping in for birdie on the 16th hole after he had a free drop from the cart path after his tee shot.
Heffel, 56, had the best front nine in the field, a 2-under 34, to help him get in the three-way tie for third. He settled into a groove, even saving par on the 524-yard, par-5 ninth hole after hitting behind a tree.
But as quickly as he found a rhythm, he lost it, making bogeys on the first five holes on the back nine. He recovered with two birdies in his final four holes.
“I just got off to a good start,” Heffel said. “I birdied the first hole, then hit a bunch of greens in a row. On the back nine, I didn’t do well. I got out of sync somehow, then made a couple birdies coming in, so hopefully it’s back in sync.”
Greb matched Heffel's four birdies and Shawhan, a Case High School graduate who plays for Carthage College in Kenosha, had 14 pars in his round.
Kuiper, who finished eight shots behind Tony Romo last year, couldn’t get a break en route to his 79. He finished his round with a double-bogey 7 on 18 after hitting into the rough, then three-putting from about 20 feet.
“It was a long day,” said Kuiper, 21. “I felt like I was hitting it pretty good, but I just made a bunch of bogeys and bad mistakes.”
Kuiper could follow the example of Romo, who won the 2004 title after a 79, the highest first-round score for a Tri-Course champion.
Hansen’s round was highlighted by his putting.
“I didn’t have a three-putt green, which is unusual for me, especially here (at Racine Country Club),” Hansen said.
Notes
DONATIONS ROLL IN: On the first day of the Tri-Course, $2,138 was raised for the family of fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland in the birdie/eagle challenge and in other donations.
The total includes the donation by the tournament committee of $1 for every birdie (109 Friday) and $2 for every eagle (one), and that $111 total is matched by five other donors — including Racine Country Club and another anonymous donor, who joined the matching pool Friday.
There were several other donations, including $1,000 from an anonymous donor and a donation from Chay’s Tae Kwon Do.
The fundraiser will continue during the final two days of the tournament.
NOTABLE ABSENCE: Former Tri-Course Champion Jeff Thomas, who returns to Racine from California to play in the event virtually every year, is not playing in this year’s tournament — through no fault of his own.
Thomas planned to be here, but his flight to Milwaukee from Los Angeles was abruptly cancelled and Nord, the tournament director, said the next available flight would not have arrived until after the first round was completed.
