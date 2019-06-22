RACINE — For a while Saturday, it looked like Joe O’Brien’s golf game was in a bit of trouble during the second round of the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.
It was nothing that a birdie binge couldn’t cure.
O’Brien overcame a double bogey on the shortest par-5 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course with three straight birdies, and a bogey-free finish over the final six holes, to shoot a 1-over-par 73 and stretch his lead to four strokes in the 58th annual Tri-Course, sponsored by PointOne Recruiting Solutions.
O’Brien, who won the tournament in 2013, is at 1-over 145 after two rounds.
The round of the day belonged to Chris Wood, who shot 77 in the first round, but finished off his second-round 72 with 13 straight pars to leapfrog 12 players and move into second place at 5-over 149.
Two others played steady as well and moved up the leaderboard. Zach Nash shot a 74 and Mike Masik Jr. shot a 75 and the two are tied for third at 151.
Zach Shawhan, who started the day two shots behind O’Brien, shot a 78 and is fifth at 152.
Todd Schaap, who shot 73 Tuesday, all but shot himself out of the tournament with an 86 that included back-to-back holes he would like to forget.
The final group of O’Brien, Wood and Nash is scheduled to tee off at 12:30 p.m. in the final round Sunday at Meadowbrook Country Club. With an 80 percent chance of storms in the forecast for Sunday, tournament officials are hoping to finish the tournament on time.
O’Brien, 32, had a relatively uneventful front nine, making the turn at 1-over 37. After a par on the 536-yard, par-5 10th hole, he had perhaps his worst two holes of the tournament.
On the 185-yard, par-3 11th, his tee shot found the sand and he made bogey. On the 474-yard, par-5 12th, he found bunkers twice, in the fairway and by the green, and ended up three-putting for a triple-bogey 7.
That’s when his playing partner, Shawhan, told him to just relax.
“After 12, Zach talked to me and said ‘you’re OK, you have a lead, just settle in and get one back,’ ” O’Brien said. “I happened to get three shots back and it put me in a good position for (Sunday).”
The run began on the 202-yard, par-3 13th, where he two-putted from about 40 feet above the hole on greens that were rolling very fast.
On the 409-yard, par-4 14th, he hit to eight feet and made the first of his three straight birdies, then made a similar birdie putt on the 355-yard, par-4 15th. On the 602-yard, par-5 16th, he left his third shot about 20 feet short of the pin, but nailed the putt to cap the birdie run.
He finished the day with back-to-back pars on the 404-yard, par-4 17th and 193-yard, par-3 18th holes, getting up-and-down from behind a tree on 18.
“I told my caddy (O’Brien’s brother-in-law, Zac Heaps) I felt like I stole one there (on 13),” O’Brien said. “Three on that hole (Saturday) was a pretty good score, particularly where I hit it.
“I finally found my iron play, which was really bad in the middle stretch. I hit a few pretty good shots in there, then left myself really good putts, all uphill, so I could be a little aggressive.”
O’Brien will have to reverse some of his history in the Tri-Course in order to win again. Twice, he’s had the Tri-Course lead after the second round, but couldn’t finish it off (making an 8 on the final hole to lose to Pete Gobis in 2005 and losing in a playoff to John Gullberg in 2012). When O’Brien won in 2013, he trailed Greg Romano by one shot after two rounds.
Wood, 37, was a model of consistency with 16 pars, including the last 13 in a row. The key to his round was pretty much everything — except for his driving.
“I pitched and putted pretty well today,” Wood said. “I didn’t hit that many good tee shots, but my second shots, pitching and putting were quite good. It was just a lot of mediocre full swing shots and a lot of good short game.
“I made a nice up-and-down on 11 and made a nice up-and-down on 18 to keep the par streak going.”
One slight advantage Wood may have is home-course advantage, as he is a Meadowbrook member.
Nash, 23, had a fairly steady round, which included two birdies and four bogeys. One of the keys was a new putter, which he just put in his bag for Saturday’s round.
“I flip-flopped days,” said Nash, who shot a 77 in Friday’s first round. “Friday, I hit the ball better but putted worse, and today I hit the ball not as good, but putted better. I put a new putter in the bag today, and it paid off.”
Masik, 37, battled back from a triple bogey after a lost ball on the 512-yard, par-5 eighth hole by making birdies on all three par-5 holes on the back nine en route to his 75.
“I kind of fought back on the back nine,” Masik said. “I made a few birdies.”
Shawhan, 18, bogeyed the final three holes for a 41.
“I had a lot of quality golf shots in there sprinkled in with a couple of really poor ones that really cost me,” said Shawhan, who plays for Carthage College. “I’m excited for the opportunity to be close to the lead — it’s anybody’s game.”
Schaap, 51 had some strong moments, including a birdie on 10 hole, but also had a nightmarish experiences on three holes.
For starters, he five-putted the green on the 202-yard, par-3 sixth hole — he wasn’t the only one on the slick greens — and then, on the 14th and 15th holes, he hit his first two tee shots out of bounds and finished with a quintuple bogey nine on 14, and lost track of the ball he was using and hit the wrong ball on 15, which resulted in a two-shot penalty.
“To be honest, I don’t even know what to say,” Schaap said.
Notes
KAMAKIAN TAKES SENIOR LEAD: Kai Kamakian, one of just two players to win three straight Tri-Course titles, shot a 75 and took a two-shot lead in the Senior Division of the tournament.
Scott Mueller is second at 153 after a 78 and Barry Sanders (78 Saturday) and Brian Brugger (78) are tied for third at 157.
First-round leader Bruce Hansen shot an 85 and dropped into a tie for fifth.
HETLAND DONATIONS MULTIPLY: There were 80 birdies at $1 apiece in Saturday’s round, which was matched by several donors, including Meadowbrook, which will be matching the three-day total, and Johnson Park.
The total of $560 in the birdie/eagle challenge, along with $302 in general donations, brings the two-day total to around $3,000 for the family of fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
