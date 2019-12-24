Top 10 sports stories: No. 8 = Bendt Bendtsen wins County Open with miracle rally

“Once I made those three birdies in a row, you just get into a kind of get into the zone,” Bendtsen said. “And I heard the guys behind me had a tough start, so I probably gained four shots right away and I knew I was back in it.

“Once I get into the zone and get back into that tournament mode, I really enjoy that pressure and situation.”

That momentum allowed Bendtsen to finish the front nine with a birdie on the 530-yard, par-3 ninth hole. He produced another birdie of the 530-yard, par-5 10th hole.

After making birdies on all four par-5 holes in the final round, Bendtsen noted, “That was huge. (In the previous round), I played the par-5s in 3-over and par-5s are usually my strong suit. I needed to birdie all of them or eagle one of them to shoot a low number. That was the key.”

What did Bendtsen consider to be his best shot of the day?

“I want to say the shot on No. 10,” he said. “It was a par-5 and I hit my second shot to the right side of the green behind a bunker and some trees. I hit a chip shot to about two inches. It was a tough shot where you could have had a bogey and I made a birdie.

“It was a two-shot swing and, once I did that, I kind of the felt the tournament was mine.”