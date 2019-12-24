Top 10 sports stories: No. 8 = Bendt Bendtsen wins County Open with miracle rally

It was the evening of Aug. 3 and Bendt Bendtsen III was sitting with caddie Dan Erickson inside the Ives Grove Golf Links clubhouse in Yorkville.
The most successful golfer in the history of the Racine County Men’s Open had just finished his second round with a triple-bogey 8 on on the 18th hole. The eight-time champion trailed leader Geoff LeFleur by seven strokes and Bendtsen had to be realistic about his chances — he seemingly didn’t have any.
But Erickson had seen Bendtsen coax plenty of magic out of his golf clubs in the 10 or so years he had served as his caddie. He refused to believe Bendtsen was just going to go through the motions during the final day of the tournament and he told him so.
“I was down on myself and thinking the tournament was over,” Bendtsen said. “And, actually, my caddie, who is one of my good buddies, kind of talked me up. He said, ‘You can do this. You’ve done it in the past.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever, man. I don’t play that much golf anymore. Who really cares?’
“But he kind fired me up for the last round.”
Erickson obviously connected with his down-and-out pal because Bendtsen was a renewed golfer the following day. He started with a couple of pars. And then came three consecutive birdies that enabled him to dig himself out of his big hole. That run started with a 20-foot putt on the 165-yard, par-3 third hole.
“Once I made those three birdies in a row, you just get into a kind of get into the zone,” Bendtsen said. “And I heard the guys behind me had a tough start, so I probably gained four shots right away and I knew I was back in it.
You have free articles remaining.
“Once I get into the zone and get back into that tournament mode, I really enjoy that pressure and situation.”
That momentum allowed Bendtsen to finish the front nine with a birdie on the 530-yard, par-3 ninth hole. He produced another birdie of the 530-yard, par-5 10th hole.
After making birdies on all four par-5 holes in the final round, Bendtsen noted, “That was huge. (In the previous round), I played the par-5s in 3-over and par-5s are usually my strong suit. I needed to birdie all of them or eagle one of them to shoot a low number. That was the key.”
What did Bendtsen consider to be his best shot of the day?
“I want to say the shot on No. 10,” he said. “It was a par-5 and I hit my second shot to the right side of the green behind a bunker and some trees. I hit a chip shot to about two inches. It was a tough shot where you could have had a bogey and I made a birdie.
“It was a two-shot swing and, once I did that, I kind of the felt the tournament was mine.”
It sure was. Bendtsen finished with a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 to finish at 6-under 210 and win his ninth County Open championship by six strokes. It is believed to be the largest final-day comeback in the history of the tournament.
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Bendtsen’s comeback was ranked No. 8. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
It was quite a performance by a 33-year-old golfer who spends far more time working at the family bakery than he does on the golf links these days.
“My wins have been from the lead in most of the tournaments I’ve won,” he said. “So that’s one that will stand out because it was from six shots behind. My expectations are lower that older I get so, yeah, it will definitely stand out as one of the better ones for me.”