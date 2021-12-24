Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 8 - Kuiper, Steger star in local golf

When opportunity knocked for Ricky Kuiper and Kaylor Steger last summer, both gave a warm welcome.

In Kuiper’s case, he won the Racine Tri-Course Championship for the first time July 18, one year after the event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And then there was Steger, who won the 2014 WIAA Division 1 championship as a senior at Oak Creek. The lefty scorched the already dry Ives Grove Golf Links to win the Racine County Men’s Open for a wire-to-wire championship, leaving Kuiper a distant second.

Golf was back in a big way last summer and it was a welcome return. Even though the County Open had been played in 2020, something seemed to be missing that summer.

Steger and Kuiper helped push those memories into the distant past with plenty of drama.

How unexpected was Steger’s championship? He wasn’t even supposed to be in the tournament.

In fact, only after 10-time champion Bendt Bendtsen III dropped out of the field for a reason he didn’t disclose was Steger, a mini tour pro, added. He immediately proved he belonged, but it wasn’t always easy.

Early in the final round, Steger’s lead was cut to one stroke after the first two holes by amateur Mark Ellis and he still led by just two strokes three holes later.

But then Steger saved par on the sixth hole of the Red course while Ellis suffered a double bogey. That led to a two-shot swing, helping Steger complete his a wire-to-wire victory in the Championship Flight.

Steger battled tricky wins at Ives Grove to shoot a 3-under-par 69 on the Red and White courses and continued to build momentum. He ended up with a nine-shot lead over Kuiper with a total of 11-under 205.

Speaking of that swing on the sixth hole, Steger said, “That was a kind of wild hole and exchange of events. I started kind of slow for sure, and Matt started hot and he was within one shot.

“But I made couple of bombs on (Red holes) 4 and 6, he had the bad putts and then I started cruising. After that, I said let’s start bombing some drives and have some fun with it.”

Ramiro Romo, who finished third, expressed admiration for Steger and Ellis.

“No doubt about it — it’s wonderful to have young talent in our community to come in here and play in front of us,” Romo said. “(Steger) was nothing but a true gentleman to play with.”

One month earlier, Kuiper realized a longtime goal by winning his first Tri-Course championship. And the 2015 Case graduate achieved that by continuing to improve after a less-than-stellar start.

His first-round 77 at Johnson Park matched the second-highest for a Tri-Course champion. Tony Romo shot a 79 when he won his first title in 2004 and Mike Partl had a 77 in 1997.

But then Kuiper went from a stumble to a sprint. He played his final 36 holes in 4-under par to finish with a three-round total of 1-over 216 in the Regular Division. He carded a 71 in the second round at the Meadowbrook Country Club and a 68 during the final round at the Racine Country Club.

Todd Schaap finished second at 221 and Zach Shawhan was another stroke back at 222.

“Today was by far the best I hit it all weekend — everything kind of clicked today,” Kuiper said of his final round. “I found something on the range (Sunday) morning and I just went with it and I was hitting pretty solid all day.

“I had a couple of squirrely shots out there, but for the most part it was a pretty solid round of golf. And I hit a lot of good putts today.”

