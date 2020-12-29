Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 4 - Bendtsen wins his 10th Racine County Open

The 34-year-old Bendtsen took it from there. He defeated Ricky Kuiper after parring the first playoff hole under thick gray clouds at the Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville on Aug. 2 to win his 10th championship in the tournament — all since 2005.

Bendtsen had rounds of 66, 67 and 72 for a three-day total of 205.

Bendtsen has cut back on his playing in recent years because of responsibilities at the family-owned Bendtsen’s Bakery, a Racine business since 1934. But Bendtsen has somehow retained his touch during that relative inactivity on the links and has now won twice as many championships as Charlie Brown, who ranks second with five.

His most recent championship might have been his most challenging. Rain and lightning forced a delay of three hours during the final round and Bendtsen didn’t get back on the course until about 5:15 p.m. It wasn’t easy shifting back into his competitive mode after such a long delay.

“It was hard for me to adjust back to the green speeds, I got a little tight with my swing and it was hard for me to get into battle mode,” he said.

But anyone who had won nine of the most recent 15 championships in a tournament usually figures things out quickly. Bendtsen did. And when it mattered the most, he was money in the bank.