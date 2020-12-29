Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 4 - Bendtsen wins his 10th Racine County Open

Any kind of pleasant deviation during a troubled year was welcome as the COVID-19 pandemic wore on.
A Racine baker named Bendt Bendtsen III sure came through with that by winning his 10th Racine County Open Men’s Championship in August.
Of the top 10 stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the cancellation of the Tri-Course and Bendtsen’s continued dominance during a year dominated by the pandemic was ranked No. 4. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
Bendtsen’s win might not have happened. Just two months earlier, the Racine Tri-Course Tournament, which had been held annually since 1962, was canceled because of the pandemic.
As tournament director Jim Nord said at the time, “Racine came out with that order of no public gatherings and we don’t feel we can do this without public gatherings.”
There were no such restrictions for the Racine County Open, which has annually been held in Burlington and Yorkville. The green light was given to proceed, much to the delight of a community which had already grown COVID weary,
As 2018 champion Todd Schaap noted in the days leading up to the tournament, “It brings a sense of community and some needed distraction from what is going on in the world.”
The 34-year-old Bendtsen took it from there. He defeated Ricky Kuiper after parring the first playoff hole under thick gray clouds at the Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville on Aug. 2 to win his 10th championship in the tournament — all since 2005.
Bendtsen had rounds of 66, 67 and 72 for a three-day total of 205.
Bendtsen has cut back on his playing in recent years because of responsibilities at the family-owned Bendtsen’s Bakery, a Racine business since 1934. But Bendtsen has somehow retained his touch during that relative inactivity on the links and has now won twice as many championships as Charlie Brown, who ranks second with five.
His most recent championship might have been his most challenging. Rain and lightning forced a delay of three hours during the final round and Bendtsen didn’t get back on the course until about 5:15 p.m. It wasn’t easy shifting back into his competitive mode after such a long delay.
“It was hard for me to adjust back to the green speeds, I got a little tight with my swing and it was hard for me to get into battle mode,” he said.
But anyone who had won nine of the most recent 15 championships in a tournament usually figures things out quickly. Bendtsen did. And when it mattered the most, he was money in the bank.
During the playoff, which was just the third in the tournament since 2001, Bendtsen’s birdie putt tailed just below the hole. After Kuiper’s par putt rolled about five feet past the hole, Bendtsen secured his 10th championship with a tap-in.
Afterward, it seemed almost surreal to Bendtsen, who is still young enough to be a force in the tournament for years to come.
“I never thought I would have won that many,” he said. “I didn’t expect to achieve this, it just happened. I look back now and it’s a pretty cool achievement.”