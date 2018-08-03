BURLINGTON — Todd Schaap kept up a pretty nice streak Friday in the first round of the 46th annual Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament.
For the third straight year at Browns Lake Golf Course, the Kenosha resident has the lead in the Championship Flight after the first round, shooting the same score — 4-under-par 68 — he shot each of the previous two years.
The only difference is this year, he’s part of a three-way tie for the lead, joined by Mount Pleasant's Chris Wood and tournament newcomer Jay Christiansen from Mukwonago.
The trio has a two-shot lead on defending champion Ricky Kuiper, who shot a 2-under 70. Another shot back at 1-under 71 are Eric Chambers of Union Grove and Zach Shawhan of Mount Pleasant, and four others are at even-par.
The Championship Flight moves to Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville for the second round Saturday and final round Sunday.
The first round also included a double eagle by Eric Schroeckenthaler and a hole-in-one by Chris Balke.
Schaap, who had the outright lead two years ago and shared the lead with Kuiper last year, was especially strong on the par 5s. He had birdies on three of them, including back-to-back 4s on the 505-yard 14th hole and 568-yard 15th.
“It was a nice start,” Schaap said. “I just took care of my par 5s, except on the last hole. I hit over the green in 2 and couldn’t get up and down, but overall I played the par 5s well. I was tapping in the whole time.”
He had two other birdies on the day, hitting it close to the pin on the 365-yard, par-4 fourth hole and also making one on the 160-yard, par-3 17th.
Wood, a former pro who was reinstated as an amateur in 2016, had six birdies and an eagle, making an eight-foot putt for 3 on the 515-yard, par-5 sixth hole after hitting a driver and a 4-iron. But it was his wedge play that enhanced his round.
“I hit my wedges close all day,” Wood said. “I had a lot of putts inside of four feet and I hit to a foot on 3 (110-yard, par-3 third).”
Wood’s highlight was a birdie on the 192-yard, par-3 13th hole, which came after a bogey on 12.
“I hit a really good 5-iron on 13 to five feet and made that putt,” Wood said.
Christiansen, the girls golf coach and a guidance counselor at Mukwonago High School, had seven birdies and three bogeys in his round, making consecutive birdies on holes 13 and 14.
“It was pretty fun, that’s for sure,” Christiansen said. “I played fairly steady the whole round, kept it in play and had a lot of birdie opportunities. I was in control of my game and was hitting it off the tee with confidence.”
Christiansen is a 1982 Waterford High School graduate and worked at Browns Lake while he was in college.
Kuiper had a rough start, for him at least, with eight pars and a double bogey for a 2-over 37 on the front nine.
But the back nine was a completely different story as he had five birdies in his first six holes, including three straight on the first three par 4s. He capped his round with a birdie on the 472-yard, par-5 18th hole.
“(My game) just came around,” Kuiper said of his 33 on the back nine, the low score of the day on the back. “I still wasn’t hitting it great, but I was hitting some better shots and making a couple more of the 4- to 5-footers.”
Eight-time champion Bendt Bendtsen III shot even-par 35 on the front nine, but had a rough time on the back nine with two bogeys and a double bogey. He finished strong, making a birdie on 18 after having to hit out of a divot in the fairway.
“I putted pretty poorly,” Bendtsen said. “I just couldn’t get the pace. I was short all day.”
AN ALBATROSS AND AN ACE: It’s not often that a hole-in-one is overshadowed, but when you make a double eagle, it’s pretty special.
Schroeckenthaler, the assistant pro at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant, made the shot with odds calculated conservatively as a million-to-one; a hole-in-one is about 12,000-1. On the sixth hole, after a drive down the middle, he hit a hybrid from 229 yards.
“It was drawing right at the hole,” Schroeckenthaler said. “I was it hit the hill right in front of the green and you could see it roll right at it.”
His playing partners, Justin Kratochvil and Keith Lally, saw the ball disappear and the three raced to the green to see where the ball was. It was in the cup.
Schroeckenthaler finished with a 72.
• Balke, playing in the first group of the day, made his hole-in-one on the third hole, using a gap wedge.
“It bounced a foot right of the hole, went past it and came back,” said Balke, who also had a hole-on-one when he was in high school. “The wheels came off after that.”
Balke finished with an 87.
