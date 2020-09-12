Stuard, Hahn, Percy share Safeway Open lead at Silverado

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAPA, Calif. — Brian Stuard closed with a scrambling birdie for a 6-under 66 and a share of the Safeway Open lead Saturday with James Hahn and Cameron Percy.

On a day when eight players held or shared the lead, the trio of Stuard, Hahn and Percy emerged in front despite all three running into trouble at various times at Silverado Resort.

Stuard, who began the day five shots off the lead, hit only 10 of 14 fairways off the tee and had six birdies, including three straight on the front nine. He made a 7-foot putt on the par-5 18th after finding the rough.

"If you drive it in the fairway, you're going to give yourself a bunch of chances and I think that's the No. 1 key for me," Stuard said, adding that his putting has been the difference this week. "I didn't putt well to finish the end of the year and this week I feel like I'm seeing the lines a little better, so it's nice."

Hahn hasn't been as steady on the green and needed 28 putts in the third round, but made birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 for a 67.

"I just put myself out of position on the par 5s, something to work on," Hahn said. "And it's kind of a good thing that I'm not quite all there yet and hopefully I can put it all together tomorrow."