Burlington golfer Paul Zarek added to his tournament championship collection Tuesday.
Zarek, whose home course is Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, won the Senior Division of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship at Thornberry Creek at Oneida.
Zarek, 61, shot rounds of 72 Monday and 71 Tuesday for a two-day total of 1-under-par 143 and his second State Senior Amateur title (he won in 2015 at Horseshoe Bay in Egg Harbor). Zarek won by one shot over Rocky Sperka of New Berlin, Chuck Garbedian of Waukesha and Dave Ullenberg of Menomonee Falls, who each finished at even-par 144.
Zarek has won six major state senior tournaments overall since 2012, including four Senior Bestball titles with partner Mark Bemowski of Mukwonago in a five-year stretch (2012-13-14-16) and the Wisconsin PGA State Senior Open in 2014 at The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.
Sperka and Paul Williamson of Holmen shared the first-round lead at 69, but Sperka shot 75 Tuesday and Wiliamson had 78. Garbedian, a former Racine resident, shot 70-74 and Ullenberg shot 74-70.
Ramiro Romo, 61, of Norway (home course Meadowbrook Country Club) was also in the top 30, finishing 29th at 76-78—154.
In the Super Seniors Division (age 65-69), Jim Covelli of Racine (Meadowbrook) tied for eighth at 153 (72-81), 13 shots behind winner Steve Johnson of Hilton Head Island, S.C. (70-70—140).
In the Legends Division (70 and older), Bruce Hansen, 75, of Racine (H.F. Johnson Park) tied for third at 79-75—154, five shots behind winner Doyle Dailey of Theresa (76-73—149).
