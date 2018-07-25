Chasing a talented group of competitors roughly half their age, two Meadowbrook Country Club golfers remained on the outer fringe of contention heading into the final round of the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship.
Chris Wood of Mount Pleasant continued to pace the Racine County contingent. Four birdies over the final 12 holes of Wednesday’s third round propelled him to a 71 on the par-72 Minocqua Country Club course.
He stood alone in 15th place overall at 2-under 214, eight shots off the lead. It was the third straight day that Wood, 36, finished at or below par.
Burlington’s Tony Romo, who likewise represents Meadowbrook, inched up a couple of spots to a tie for 17th with his best round of the tournament: a 2-under 70. The 38-year-old NFL analyst won the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship earlier this month.
Greeted with the shortest layout of the week (6,555 yards), the top 14 players on the leaderboard all broke par Wednesday at Minocqua. Hunter Eichhorn, who won the Big East Conference individual championship in April as a freshman at Marquette University, shot 69 to retain the top spot at 10-under 206.
The day didn’t go as well for his fellow Big East golfer, Ricky Kuiper of Racine, who was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard from Tuesday’s round. An incoming senior at Butler University, Kuiper alerted Wisconsin State Golf Association rules director Bill Linneman to the mistake after realizing his posted score was one stroke lower than it should’ve been.
Well in front of the cut line, his correct total of 148 would have allowed the Case High School graduate to play the final two rounds on a course he enjoys. But golfers don’t mark their own scorecards, and the Case High School graduate didn’t notice the discrepancy until breakfast time Wednesday morning.
“I didn’t check it over carefully enough,” said Kuiper, who received compliments from others for voluntarily coming forward. “Probably a mistake I’m never going to make again.”
From Carney, Michigan, Eichhorn is eligible to compete because the Upper Peninsula falls under the WSGA’s oversight. He started the day with a two-shot lead, but University of Minnesota junior Thomas Longbella of Chippewa Falls trimmed that to one with a 68.
Brookfield’s Harrison Ott, entering his second year at Vanderbilt University, positioned himself another shot back at 208 after matching Longbella’s 68. Piercen Hunt, the two-time defending WIAA Division 1 state champion for Hartland Arrowhead, fired a 69 to join Brock Hlinak of Kaukauna (66) in fourth, four shots behind Eichhorn.
Among other golfers with Racine County ties, a rough finish pushed Todd Schaap, 50, of Kenosha down in the standings. He went 4 over on the final four holes to shoot 76, which left the Meadowbrook golfer tied for 31st with a 222 total.
Starting on the back nine, Burlington’s Paul Zarek, 61, played the first half of his round in 4-over 40. Representing Grand Geneva in Walworth County, he steadied that for a 76 and a three-day total of 229.
- Recent Case graduate Zach Shawhan won a Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour event with a 2-over 74 on the Irish course at Whistling Straits near Kohler.
Two other Racine juniors competed in the 18-hole event: Grant Wininger of St. Catherine’s (82) finished in an 11th-place tie, while Ryan Fodor of Park (85) tied for 14th.
