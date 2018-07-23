The Racine County contingent in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship has some work to do Tuesday.
Chris Wood of Mount Pleasant was the only county player to break par Monday in the first round of the 117th annual Wisconsin State Golf Association State Am at the Minocqua Country Club in Minocqua.
Wood, a Meadowbrook Country Club member, shot 3-under-par 33 on the back nine to finish at 1-under 71, and is tied for 13th with seven other players.
Johnny Decker of Middleton and Thomas Longbella of Chippewa Falls shared the first-round lead after each shot 6-under 66. Ryan Isaacson of Eau Claire and Sam Anderson of Stoughton are tied for third at 5-under 67 and Brock Hlinak of Kaukauna and George Kneiser of Oconomowoc are tied for fifth at 4-under 68.
Wood had four birdies and one bogey on the back nine, including back-to-back birdies on the 505-yard, par-5 12th hole and the 166-yard, par-3 13th. He added birdies on the 525-yard, par-5 15th and 390-yard, par-4 18th.
Defending Racine County Men’s Open champion Ricky Kuiper and 2017 Racine Tri-Course champion Todd Schaap, both representing Meadowbrook, shot 1-over 73 and are tied for 29th.
Another two strokes back are Tony Romo (Meadowbrook) and Paul Zarek (Grand Geneva), both of Burlington, who shot 75 and are tied for 50th.
Romo’s father, Ramiro, shot an 84 and is tied for 144th.
After Tuesday’s second round, the low 70 players and ties advance to the final two rounds.
Defending champion Matt Tolan of Eau Claire shot 77 and is tied for 73rd.
- In the Yule Cup Team
- Championship, Meadowbrook (Romo, Schaap, Wood) is fifth at 3-over 219. The Legend Clubs leads with 212.
WWSGA STATE AMATEUR: Taitum Beck of Waterford and Sarah Busey of Racine are fifth and sixth, respectively, after the first day of the Wisconsin Women’s State Golf Association State Amateur Championship at the Beloit Club in Beloit.
Beck, who plays for Weber State University (Utah), shot rounds of 78 and 80 Monday for a two-round total of 158 and Busey, who plays for Santa Clara (Calif.), shot 78-81 for 159. Mari Suokko of Yorkville, who plays for Ferris State (Mich.), shot 78-85 and is tied for 13th at 163.
All three are chasing leader Rebecca Klongland of Stoughton, who shot 74-68—142 and has an eight-shot lead over second-place Mikayla Hauck of Cottage Grove (73-77—150).
The tournament concludes Tuesday.
WAPGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Andrew Troyanek, the head pro at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford, shot a two-round total of 152 and tied for 11th at the Wisconsin Assistant Professional Golf Association Championship at Lake Arrowhead Golf Club in Nekoosa.
Mick Smith of Storm’s Golf Range won the title with a total of 137.
WPGA SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: Charlie Brown of Sturtevant, the first assistant pro at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva, shot an even-par 72 and tied for third with four other players after the first round of the Wisconsin PGA Senior Professional Championship at Lake Arrowhead.
Brown is one shot behind co-leaders Jeff Bisbee of Bisbee’s Golf Center and Eddie Teresa of North Hills in Menomonee Falls, who shot 71s.
The tournament concludes Tuesday.
