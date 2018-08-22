After Dan Woltman won a pair of Wisconsin State Open titles as an amateur and two runner-up finishes as a pro, it felt good to win his first title as a pro.
The Beaver Dam native and Sun Prairie resident finished off a great run in the 98th annual Wisconsin PGA premier event on Wednesday, shooting 69-67 to complete a streak of four rounds in the 60s on the 6,583-yard, par-70 layout at North Shore Golf Club in Menasha.
Woltman, who was tied for sixth Tuesday after opening the tournament with rounds of 68 and 69, broke away from the field early in the fourth round and won by five strokes over pro Garrett Loomis of River Falls with a four-round total of 7-under-par 273. He won $10,000 for the victory.
Kaylor Steger of Mount Pleasant, who was tied for second after the first round and tied for sixth after the second, shot 70-74 in the final two rounds and was part of a four-way tie for 10th at 1-over-par 281.
Woltman, 31, talked after the round about his near misses since he won titles as an amateur in 2007 and 2009. He was runner-up as a pro in 2010 and 2014.
“A win’s a win,” Woltman said in a press release from the Wisconsin PGA. “It doesn’t matter where you’re playing. I’ve had a lot of close chances in this tournament in the last seven or eight years and it’s been frustrating to not close the door. I was in position a lot of times, and I was in position today, and I just wanted to get off to a good start, which I did.”
Woltman had three birdies in his first four holes in the final round to break away from Milwaukee amateur Jack Schultz and Brookfield amateur Michael Harris.
Steger, 22, was tied with Woltman in sixth, four shots behind leader Joe Du Chateau, an amateur from Fond du Lac, after the second round. Steger shot even par in the third round to keep in contention, but shot 4-over 39 on the front nine in the final round to fall back. Steger won $1,941.67.
Tying for third were Milwaukee pro Thomas Burton, Milwaukee amateur Nick Nelson and Du Chateau, who finished at 1-under 279.
Defending Open champion Max Hosking, of Tucson, Ariz., tied with Steger at 281.
Rivermoor Golf Club pro Andrew Troyanek of Burlington tied for 32nd at 290 and pro Steve Krause of Waterford, a teaching pro at Muskego Lakes Country Club, was 65th at 304.
