State golf: Waterford's Beck wins Women's Amateur Championship

Just call it the signature achievement of Taitum Beck's golf career so far.

The 2017 Waterford High School graduate won the Wisconsin Women's State Amateur Championship Tuesday at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison. She shot a 1-over-par 73 in the final round and won the two-day tournament with a 3-over 147 — one stroke ahead of Mallory Swartz of Franklin.

Beck's crucial shot was an 8 foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. That allowed her to break a three-way tie for the lead.

"It's been a long time coming," Beck told WisconsinGolf. "It's surreal."

Beck earned first-team All-Racine County honors as a senior at Waterford. She went undefeated in Southern Lakes Conference play and finished 14th at the WIAA Division 1 Tournament that season.

She has played the last three seasons at Weber State in Ogden, Utah. Her best finish as a junior last season was a tie for 14th at the Rose City Collegiate Tournament at Aurora, Ore.

Beck acknowledged after Tuesday's championship that playing at the collegiate level has been challenging.