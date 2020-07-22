State golf: Waterford's Beck wins Women's Amateur Championship

Just call it the signature achievement of Taitum Beck's golf career so far.
The 2017 Waterford High School graduate won the Wisconsin Women's State Amateur Championship Tuesday at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison. She shot a 1-over-par 73 in the final round and won the two-day tournament with a 3-over 147 — one stroke ahead of Mallory Swartz of Franklin.
Beck's crucial shot was an 8 foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. That allowed her to break a three-way tie for the lead.
"It's been a long time coming," Beck told WisconsinGolf. "It's surreal."
Beck earned first-team All-Racine County honors as a senior at Waterford. She went undefeated in Southern Lakes Conference play and finished 14th at the WIAA Division 1 Tournament that season.
She has played the last three seasons at Weber State in Ogden, Utah. Her best finish as a junior last season was a tie for 14th at the Rose City Collegiate Tournament at Aurora, Ore.
Beck acknowledged after Tuesday's championship that playing at the collegiate level has been challenging.
"When I was a senior in high school, I won quite a few tournaments that year," Beck told WisconsinGolf. "Since then, college is a different ballgame. When you get in the bigger pond ... it's just a grind."
Beck singled out her mentor, 86-year-old Joyce Malison. The Waterford resident won six times on the LPGA tour, including the 1960 Western Open at Beverly Country Club in Chicago.
"Joyce is amazing," Beck told WisconsinGolf. "She's so supportive. She just saw something in me and said, 'Go work hard and keep after it.' She's so, so supportive."
Rounding out the top five were Taylor McCorkle or Oregon, Wis., (149), Maggie Leef of Pewaukee (150) and Ellie Frisch of Middleton (151).
Beck was the only Racine County golfer who participated in the tournament.
