State golf: Waterford's Beck ties for third at WPGA Women’s State Open

Waterford’s Taitum Beck, who recently completed her college career at Weber State in Utah, had the best round of the day Thursday and tied for third in the 54-hole Wisconsin PGA Wisconsin State Women’s Open at the Woodlands course at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake.

Beck, who is playing as a professional, shot a 1-over-par 73 in the final round to move up two places into a three-way tie for third at 223 with pro Carly Werwie-Swartz of Kenosha and amateur Mia Seeman of Milton, the defending champion.

Beck had two birdies on the front nine and three bogeys on the back and she tied for second among pros.

The 26th annual tournament was contested over three rounds for the first time this year.

Amateur Emily Lauterbach of Hartland, who won the tournament in 2020, won the tournament title in a one-hole playoff over Bobbi Stricker of Madison, the daughter of PGA Champions Tour player Steve Stricker.

Lauterbach and Stricker tied for first at even-par 216 and Lauterbach had a chance to win outright, but made a bogey on the final hole after Stricker made a par.

On the first playoff hole, Lauterbach made a five-foot birdie putt to win the playoff and the title.

Kylie Walker, a junior-to-be at Westosha Central High School in Kenosha County, tied for 24th at 246.

Norah Roberts of Racine, who will be a senior at Union Grove this fall, and Walker’s twin sister, Katelyn, both missed the cut.

