The experience of playing a professional golf schedule appears to be paying off for Kaylor Steger.
The Mount Pleasant golfer, who has played in a variety of mini tour and other pro events since he turned professional in October 2015, shot a 4-under-par 66 Monday and is tied for second place after the first round of the 98th annual Wisconsin PGA Wisconsin State Open at North Shore Golf Club in Menasha.
Steger, 22, is one of 10 Racine County players in the State Open field and got off to his best start in a State Open with his 66, which was matched by Kelly Kretz of Eau Claire.
The first-round leader is Chad Sandee of Sheboygan, who shot a 5-under 65 on the 6,553 yard, par-70 North Shore layout.
The tournament, which began with 156 players, continues Tuesday and the cut to the low 60 players and ties will be made after the second round. The remaining field plays 36 holes on the final day Wednesday.
Steger, who is making his fifth State Open appearance and tied for eighth last year, started on the back nine and shot even-par 35. He got hot on his second nine with four birdies, including back-to-back birdies on the 415-yard, par-4 No. 1 hole and 391-yard, par-4 No. 2 hole. He also had birdies on the 518-yard, par-5 No. 5 hole and the 363-yard, par-4 No. 8 hole for a 31.
Steger is trying to become the first State Open champion from Racine County since 1982, when Racine amateur Allen Christ won the title. Three county players — Charlie Brown in 2002, Jason Samuelian in 2003 and Bendt Bendtsen III in 2012 — have finished second since Christ won.
Charlie Delsman, the 2010 runner-up, shot a 3-under 67 and is alone in fourth place, and four players — amateurs Christopher Colla of Fond du Lac and George Kneiser of Oconomowoc and pros Keegan Drugan of Holmen and two-time Open champion Dan Woltman of Beaver Dam — are tied for fifth at 2-under 68.
Defending champion Max Hosking of Tucson, Ariz., is tied for 19th at 1-over 71 with 15 other players, including Andrew Troyanek of Burlington, the head pro at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford, and 2015 Open champion Kyle Henning.
The only other county player above the cut line is amateur Dan Conti of Mount Pleasant, who shot a 73 and is tied for 49th.
Other county players and their scores:
Pros John Gullberg, Franksville and Steve Krause, Waterford, 74 (tied for 67th); amateur Paul Koszarek, Waterford, 76 (tied for 102nd); Brown, of Sturtevant and amateur Joe Knapton of Mount Pleasant, 77 (tied for 113th); Ramiro Romo, Norway, 78 (tied for 121st); amateur Paul Zarek, Burlington, 80 (tied for 138th).
