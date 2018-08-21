Kaylor Steger slipped a bit Tuesday, but remained within striking distance at the Wisconsin State Open.
The Mount Pleasant pro shot a 1-over-par 71 at North Shore Golf Club in Menasha for a two-day total of 3-under 137 in the 98th annual Wisconsin PGA Section event.
Amateur Joe Du Chateau of Fond du Lac blitzed the 6,553 yard, par-70 North Shore layout with an 8-under 62 to leapfrog 18 players and move into the tournament lead with a two-day total of 7-under 133.
Amateur Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich., shot a 5-under 65 and is second at 134 and Charlie Delsman of Colgate, the 2010 runner-up, is alone in third at 135 after a 2-under 68.
Amateurs Jack Schultz of Milwaukee (66) and Michael Harris of Brookfield (67) are tied for fourth at 136. Defending champion Max Hosking of Tucson, Ariz., shot a 67 and moved up into a tie for eighth with four other players at 138.
Pro Chad Sandee of Sheboygan, who shot a 65 for the first round lead Monday, ballooned to an 80 and is tied for 41st at 145.
The tournament concludes Wednesday with a 36-hole final.
Steger, who is trying to become the first State Open champion from Racine County since Racine amateur Allen Christ in 1982, didn’t have the birdie run he had Monday, making just three in Tuesday’s round. Starting on the back nine, he shot 36 and finished with two bogeys and two birdies on the front nine for 35.
Last year, Steger was just two strokes off the lead going into the final two rounds, but shot 74-75 on the final day to finish in a tie for eighth.
Two other Racine County players made the cut, which was made at 7-over 147. Andrew Troyanek of Burlington, the head pro at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford, shot a 72 Tuesday and is tied for 27th at 143, and Steve Krause of Waterford, a teaching pro at Muskego Lakes Country Club, shot a 73 and is at 147.
Three county players were within three strokes of the cut. Pro John Gullberg of Franksville shot his second straight 74 and finished at 148, Geneva Lakes assistant pro Charlie Brown of Sturtevant shot a 72 and finished at 149 and Waterford amateur Paul Koszarek shot a 74 and finished at 150.
Du Chateau, who played in the same threesome with Troyanek and Krause, had an unusual front nine with just one par, However, he had six birdies and two bogeys to go along with it for a 4-under 31. On the back nine, Du Chateau finished with four straight birdies after five pars for another 31.
Other county players and their final scores:
Amateur Ramiro Romo, Norway, 154; amateur Dan Conti, Mount Pleasant, 158; amateur Paul Zarek, Burlington, 160; amateur Joe Knapton of Mount Pleasant, 163.
NELTHORPE CUP: In the annual Nelthorpe Cup Matches Aug. 10, the Wisconsin State Golf Association amateurs beat the Wisconsin PGA pros 46½-41½ at Ozaukee Country Club in Mequon.
Romo was a member of the WSGA team and he went 0-1-1. In singles, he halved his match against Edgewood Golf Club pro John Freeman 1½-1½ and in doubles with Rocky Sperka of Brown Deer Park, the WSGA duo lost 3-2 to Eddie Terasa of North Hills Country Club and Jim Schuman of Blue Mound Golf & Country Club.
Brown, playing for the WPGA, went 0-2, losing to Joe Weber of La Crosse Country Club 2½-½ in singles and Brown and Michael Crowley of Morningstar Golf Club lost 5-0 to Nick Nelson of Brown Deer Park and Emmet Herb of Blackhawk Country Club.
