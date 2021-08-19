State golf: Steger earns top-10 finish in Wisconsin State Open

Mini-tour pro golfer Kaylor Steger of Mount Pleasant had a strong finish on the final day of the Wisconsin State Open and moved up to a top-10 finish.

Steger, who opened the tournament with rounds of 73 Monday and 74 Tuesday, shot back-to-back rounds of 3-under-par 69 and 2-under 70 Wednesday on the Meadow Valleys course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler and was one of just 10 players to finish under par in the 101st Wisconsin PGA event.

Steger, who won the Racine County Men's Open less than two weeks ago, totaled 286 and tied for eighth with pro Joe Leonard of Madison and amateur Aidan Lafferty of Downers Grove, Ill.

Harrison Ott of Brookfield, who plays golf for Vanderbilt University, made a bit of tournament history by becoming just the second amateur to win back-to-back State Open titles. The only other player to do that is Bob Brue in 1958 and 1959.

Ott shot back-to-back 68s in the final round to win by four shots over pro Zach Burry of Appleton (279). Pro Samuel Anderson of Stoughton and amateur Piercen Hunt of Hartland tied for third (282) and amateur Adam Miller of Nekoosa was fifth at 283.

Racine’s Bendt Bendtsen III, who recently regained full amateur status, tied for 31st at 294, and Andrew Troyanek, the head professional and general manager at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford, was 61st at 306.

