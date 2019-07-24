Zach Shawhan of Mount Pleasant and Connor Brown of Racine stayed on pace for a potential all-Racine County meeting in the finals of the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters Match Play Tournament during the second round of match play Wednesday afternoon at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.
Shawhan, the sixth seed, had to work overtime to edge 11th seed Austin Thyes of Sheboygan, winning in 20 holes to reach the quarterfinals in the 18-and-under age division.
Shawhan, a Case High School graduate and sophomore-to-be at Carthage College in Kenosha, will face No. 14 seed Lukas Heckmann of Middleton in a 7:54 a.m. quarterfinal. Heckmann beat No. 3 seed Zachary Walsh of Elm Grove 3 and 2 in the second round. The winner will play No. 15 seed Max Schmidtke of Sheboygan or No. 7 seed James Gilmore of Verona in the afternoon semifinal.
Brown, the ninth seed, had an easier time in his second-round match, beating No. 8 seed Karl Gilmore of Verona 4 and 2 to reach the quarterfinals.
Brown, the reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year and Union Grove graduate, will face No. 1 seed Steven Sanicki of Menomonee Falls in a 7:30 a.m. quarterfinal. Sanicki beat No. 17 seed John Mirsberger of Franklin 4 and 2 in the second round. The winner will face No. 4 seed Tyler Cleaves of Kaukauna or No. 5 seed Tommy Kriewaldt of Madison in the afternoon semifinals.
The 36-hole finals in each age division are Friday.
Shawhan and Brown were the only two county players to advance in either age division to the second round of match play.
In their first-round matches, Shawhan beat Cole McGuire of Glendale 3 and 1 and Brown beat Dominic Martinetti of New Berlin 4 and 3.
Four other Racine County players qualified for match play, but were beaten in the first round. Grant Wininger, a St. Catherine’s graduate from Racine, was seeded 18th and lost 2 and 1 to Schmidtke; Nate Koch, a Union Grove graduate from Franksville, was seeded 19th and lost 5 and 4 to Heckmann; Ryan Fitzpatrick of Racine, a senior to be at Shoreland Lutheran, was seeded 22nd and lost to Thyes 4 and 2; and Ben Adams of Racine, a senior-to-be at Horlick, was seeded 31st and lost 7 and 5 to No. 2 seed Danny Sanicki of Menomonee Falls.
In the 16-and-under division, Brayden LoPiccolo of Mount Pleasant, a junior-to-be at Case, was the 16th seed after qualifying and was the only county player to reach match play. He lost to No. 17 seed Tyler Dahl of Pleasant Prairie 3 and 2 in the first round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.