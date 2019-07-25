Zach Shawhan of Mount Pleasant and Connor Brown of Racine, the last two local players still alive in the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters Match Play Tournament, were both unable to reach the 18-and-under finals of the annual tournament at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.
Shawhan, the sixth seed after qualifying, reached the semifinals with a 2 up victory over No. 14 seed Lukas Heckmann of Middleton in the quarterfinals Thursday morning, but No. 7 seed James Gilmore of Verona beat Shawhan, a Case High School graduate and sophomore-to-be at Carthage College in Kenosha, 1 up in the afternoon semifinal.
Brown, the reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year and Union Grove graduate, lost to No. 1 seed Steven Sanicki of Menomonee Falls in the morning quarterfinal to end his run.
Sanicki went on to lose 2 and 1 in the semifinal to No. 4 seed Tyler Cleaves of Kaukauna.
Gilmore and Cleaves will play a 36-hole final beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.
In the 16-and-under age division, Ty Mueller of Mequon, the No. 1 seed, and No. 10 seed William Hemauer of Wauwatosa staked their spots in the final.
Mueller beat No. 21 seed Nick Amtmann of Nashotah 1 up in his semifinal and Hemauer, in a battle of Wauwatosa golfers, beat No. 3 seed Hayden LeMonds 2 and 1.
Their 36-hole final will begin at 8:15 a.m.
The winners of both divisions will receive a trophy and be presented with a green jacket.
- Wednesday, Shawhan had to work overtime to reach the quarterfinals, edging 11th seed Austin Thyes of Sheboygan in 20 holes in the second round.
Brown had an easier time in his second-round match, beating No. 8 seed Karl Gilmore of Verona 4 and 2.
