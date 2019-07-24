Zach Shawhan of Mount Pleasant and Connor Brown of Racine were the only two Racine County players to advance in either age division to the second round of match play Wednesday in the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters State Match Play Tournament at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.
Shawhan, a Case High School graduate who will be a sophomore at Carthage College this fall, qualified sixth in the 18-and-under age division after two rounds of qualifying Monday and Tuesday and beat Cole McGuire of Glendale 3 and 1 in the first round of match play, He faced 11th seed Austin Thyes of Sheboygan in the second round Wednesday afternoon. Thyes beat No. 22 seed Ryan Fitzpatrick of Racine 4 and 2.
Brown, the two-time All-Racine County Player of the Year for Union Grove High School, was the ninth seed after qualifying and beat Dominic Martinetti of New Berlin 4 and 3 in the first round. Brown played eighth seed Karl Gilmore of Verona in the second round Wednesday.
Three other Racine County players qualified for match play, but were beaten in the first round. Grant Wininger, a St. Catherine’s graduate from Racine, was seeded 18th and lost 2 and 1 to No. 15 seed Max Schmidtke of Sheboygan; Nate Koch, a Union Grove graduate from Franksville, was seeded 19th and lost 5 and 4 to No. 14 seed Lukas Heckmann of Middleton; and Ben Adams of Racine, a senior-to-be at Horlick, was seeded 31st and lost 7 and 5 to No. 2 seed Danny Sanicki of Menomonee Falls.
In the 16-and-under division, Brayden LoPiccolo of Mount Pleasant, a junior-to-be at Case, was the 16th seed after qualifying and lost to No. 17 seed Tyler Dahl of Pleasant Prairie 3 and 2.
Sam Nolan, a sophomore-to-be at Case, tied for the 32nd and final match play berth in the qualifying round, but lost a playoff to Will Acker of Wales.
Quarterfinal and semifinal rounds continue Thursday and the 36-hole finals in each age division are Friday.
