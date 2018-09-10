Jason Samuelian came to play at the WPGA Professional Championship on Monday at The Legend at Merritt Hills in Waukesha.
Samuelian, a pro at Meadowbrook Country Club, shot a 6-over-par 150 in the first two rounds of the tournament and is tied for 14th place in the two-day event. He’s tied with Eddie Terasa of North Hills Country Club and Will Young of North Shore Country Club.
Sturtevant resident Charlie Brown, an assistant pro at Geneva Lakes in Lake Geneva, carded a 15-over-par 159 and is tied for 37th place. He has the same score as Matt Sabol of North Shore Country Club, Peter Krause of Wisconsin Club, and Chad Behrends, a WPGA member.
The leader of the tournament is Brad Munn, who is affiliated with First Tee of Central Wisconsin. He shot a 3-under-par 141 and has a one-stroke lead over three golfers.
The final 18 holes of play will start at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Players are competing for a purse of $27,000 with the winner taking home approximately $4,300. The top five finishers also get spots at the 2019 PGA Professional Championship in Blufton, S.C., next April.
