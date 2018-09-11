Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Jason Samuelian was a long shot for a pivotal top-five finish at the start of Tuesday’s final round at The Legend at Merrill Hills, and, ultimately, fell short.

A top-five finish at the WPGA Professional Championship would secure a spot at the 2019 PGA Professional Championship in Blufton, S.C., next April.

Samuelian, a pro at Meadowbrook Country Club, was in 14th place at the start of the final round but dropped to 19th after shooting a 7-over-par 79. He finished at 13-over for the tournament.

Sturtevant resident Charlie Brown, an assistant pro at Geneva Lakes in Lake Geneva who was tied for 37th at the start of Tuesday’s round, shot a 9-over-par 81 and finished tied for 34th at 24-over par overall.

Taking home the $4,325 purse was Joe Leonard of The Oaks Golf Course. He carded a 1-under-par 71 in the final round and finished at 3-under overall, two strokes ahead of David Roesch.

