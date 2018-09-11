Jason Samuelian was a long shot for a pivotal top-five finish at the start of Tuesday’s final round at The Legend at Merrill Hills, and, ultimately, fell short.
A top-five finish at the WPGA Professional Championship would secure a spot at the 2019 PGA Professional Championship in Blufton, S.C., next April.
Samuelian, a pro at Meadowbrook Country Club, was in 14th place at the start of the final round but dropped to 19th after shooting a 7-over-par 79. He finished at 13-over for the tournament.
Sturtevant resident Charlie Brown, an assistant pro at Geneva Lakes in Lake Geneva who was tied for 37th at the start of Tuesday’s round, shot a 9-over-par 81 and finished tied for 34th at 24-over par overall.
Taking home the $4,325 purse was Joe Leonard of The Oaks Golf Course. He carded a 1-under-par 71 in the final round and finished at 3-under overall, two strokes ahead of David Roesch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.