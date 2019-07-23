When Sarah Busey had a triple bogey on the first hole during the final round of the Wisconsin Women’s State Golf Association State Amateur Championship Monday, she wasn’t disappointed that she fell back into a tie for the lead with Abby Cavaiani of Wales.
She was more dismayed by the triple bogey itself.
But Busey, a 2017 St. Catherine’s High School graduate and junior-to-be at Santa Clara (Calif.) University, rallied back with a pair of birdies in a three-hole span of the front nine to regain the lead, and finished with a 4-over-par 76 to total 224 and roll to a five-stroke victory over Cavaiani at La Crosse Country Club in Onalaska.
Winning the State Amateur gives Busey an impressive double. Coupled with her second straight WWSGA Match Play title on June 18, she became the first player to sweep both events since former University of Wisconsin golfer Jessie Gerry did it in 2013.
Busey is also the first Racine golfer to win the State Am since Sarah DeKraay in 1986.
Taitum Beck of Waterford, who will be a junior at Weber State (Utah), had the best score of the tournament over the final two rounds and finished third at 234.
On the first hole, Busey said she hit her second shot in a greenside bunker and had an awkward stance as she had to set her feet on the grass. She bladed the ball across the green into the tall grass and took several minutes to even find her ball.
When she did, she hacked it out, chipped on the green in 5 and two-putted for a 7.
Busey’s triple on the first hole, coupled with Cavaiani’s par, put the two in a tie. When Busey bogeyed the second hole and parred the third and Cavaiani made par on 2 and birdied the third, Busey was down by two shots.
But Busey wasn’t thinking about that.
“Honestly, it didn’t hit me that I may not have the lead,” Busey said in a phone interview Monday. “It was more like ‘I just made a triple (bogey).’ ”
Busey never lost her focus, however, and began her turnaround with a seemingly innocuous par on the fourth hole. It wasn’t innocuous to Busey.
“I had bogeyed 4 the last two rounds, so to par it helped me gain some momentum,” Busey said. “I was trying to keep my confidence up.”
If the fourth hole was the spark for Busey, the par-3 fifth hole lit the flame.
Cavaiani’s tee shot found the bunker and she made a double-bogey 5, while Busey hit to within 10 feet and made the birdie putt to regain the lead for good. Busey’s cushion was back up to three as she went par-birdie and Cavaiani went bogey-par on holes 6 and 7.
“Five was the turning point,” Busey said. “I hit to 10 feet and making that putt helped me.”
After her rough start, Busey played her next 15 holes at 2-under until making a double-bogey on the 18th hole after hitting her tee shot in the water.
There were no scoreboards on the course to help the players know where they were, but Busey knew and wasn’t worried.
I had a good grasp of what was going on,” she said. “I was taking mental notes. (The mental game) is one of my strong suits and it’s something I’m always working on.”
Busey, who has had an impressive summer — she tied for fifth in the Illinois Women’s Open last Wednesday — will now relax a bit as she prepares to play in the biggest tournament of her life, the United States Golf Association U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Aug. 5 through 11 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. Busey qualified for the U.S. Amateur during a qualifier in Addison, Ill., on July 9.
“I’m going to be taking a little break,” Busey said. “I’m moving into a house in California and I’m going to be practicing and working on things I need to work on before I head to Mississippi.”
Beck had a tough start to the tournament, shooting an 82 in the first of two rounds Sunday. She got back on track in the second round of the day with a 75, the best second-round score.
Beck got some advice from her father that made the difference.
“I just talked to my dad and he said there wasn’t one thing wrong,” Beck said. “He said I needed to finish better, be more precise, pick a target line and be aggressive.
“That helped in the second round — I eliminated mistakes and didn’t compound mistakes. The biggest thing was to make it simple.”
Beck shot a final-round 77, the second-best round of the day behind Busey. After five bogeys and a 41 on the front nine, Beck came back with back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th holes and shot 36. It was her best finish in the State Amateur.
Beck and Busey are good friends and Beck said seeing Busey play well raised her game to another level.
“To see her do well was super motivating,” Beck said. “It’s motivating to see your hard work pay off.”
