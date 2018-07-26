Ten days after roasting the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Stephen Curry and Larry the Cable Guy in a nationally televised tournament, Tony Romo quietly snuck into the top baker’s dozen in a field of less famous but highly talented amateur golfers.
The Burlington native closed with an even-par 72 on Thursday at Minocqua Country Club to tie for 13th in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship. He caught up to fellow Meadowbrook Country Club member Chris Wood for the lowest 72-hole total among Racine County participants (288).
It’s been a mostly successful month on the links for Romo, who this fall will enter his second season as an NFL analyst for CBS. He began July by winning the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship and later topped a field of celebrities in the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Wood started the final day in Minocqua with an outside chance, but a double bogey and three bogeys on the back nine hampered the Mount Pleasant resident in a round of 74. Both Romo and Wood can skip qualifying next year, since the top 25 players earned automatic berths for the 2019 State Amateur Championship.
The two locals finished nine strokes behind the winning score, although it officially took Brookfield’s Harrison Ott 26 holes to finish the job. With a birdie on the eighth hole of a sudden-death playoff, he edged Thomas Longbella of Chippewa Falls for the title.
Ott, who competes for Vanderbilt University, shot 71 on the final day to equal his University of Minnesota counterpart at 279 (9-under par) overall and force the playoff. Longbella settled for 72 after bogeying the final hole of regulation.
Hunter Eichhorn, who led after the previous two rounds, struggled to a 78 and shared fourth place with a pair of others. His difficulties were widely shared, as only two of the 69 remaining players broke 70.
A third Meadowbrook representative, Todd Schaap of Kenosha, had a 74 to tie for 31st at 296. His scorecard showed 16 pars and two bogeys.
The other county player to make the cut, Burlington’s Paul Zarek, closed the event with an 82. Playing for Grand Geneva in Walworth County, he suffered a quadruple-bogey 8 on hole No. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.