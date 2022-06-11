State golf: Racine's Roberts reaches second round of WSGA Women's State Match Play

Racine golfer Norah Roberts made a nice run earlier this week at the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Women’s Match Play Championship at Watertown Country Club.

The senior-to-be at Union Grove High School and reigning three-time All-Racine County Player of the Year qualified for match play and won her first match, but lost to eventual champion Ava Salay of Prescott in the second round Tuesday.

Roberts shot a 78 in qualifying Monday to tie for eighth and earned the 10th seed. In her opening match, against Lexi Meade of Eau Claire, Roberts took the lead on the second hole and was 3-up as late as the 14 th hole, but finished with a 2 and 1 victory.

In her second match, Roberts was 3-up on Salay, also a high school player, after the fifth hole and was 2-up on 12, but Salay won the next four holes to go 2-up and won 2-1 after both players parred the 17th hole.

Salay, who won the WIAA Division 2 individual title for Prescott last fall, went on to beat McKenna Nelson of Madison 7 and 6 in the semifinals, then came from three down after six holes to beat 2020 champion Lorenza Martinez of Menomonee Falls 2 and 1 in the championship match Wednesday.

Salay is believed to be the first high school player to win the Women’s Match Play since 1988.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0