State golf: Racine's Kuiper finishes in top 10 of WSGA State Amateur

Ricky Kuiper more than held his own this week in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship.

Except for one uncharacteristic round, the Racine golfer was in contention in the Wisconsin State Golf Association’s main event and he finished in the top 10 in this year’s tournament that ended Thursday at the Sand Valley Resort in Nekoosa.

Kuiper, who missed the cut last year and had to qualify for the tournament, opened with a 1-under-par 71 on Monday, then struggled to a 7-over-par 80 in the second round for a total of 151, two shots above the cut line.

Kuiper pulled his game together and came back strong over the final two rounds. On Wednesday, he shot a consistent 73 in the third round that included 15 pars, and on Thursday, he had his best round of the tournament, a 3-under 69, which included five birdies and an eagle.

His total of 293 tied him with two other players, seven strokes behind winner Tyler Obermueller of Hudson, who totaled 3-under 286. Obermueller, who also won the State Amateur in 2009, edged hometown favorite Adam Miller of Nekoosa by one stroke.

Tony Romo of Dallas, the Burlington High School graduate who won the American Century Celebrity Championship in a playoff the previous week, shot his best round, a 74, in the second round and he finished in a tie for 49th at 307.

JUNIOR MASTERS BEGINS TODAY: The Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters Match Play Tournament gets underway today at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course with the 18-hole qualifying round.

Play will be in boys 18-and-under and 16-and-under age divisions, with the top 32 players in each age bracket advancing to match play, which begins Tuesday. The championship matches are on Thursday.

At least a dozen Racine County golfers are in the field, led by All-County high school Player of the Year Simon Graham, Jacob Brown, Nathan Beutel and Will Klaus, the top four players from Union Grovel, which qualified for the WIAA State Tournament for the first time this spring. Other local players include recent Case graduates Sam Nolan and Jack Boscher, and recent Horlick graduate Mike Cerny.

Spectators are welcome all four days of the tournament and admission is free.