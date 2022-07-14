State golf: Racine's Busey finishes strong. ties for fifth in WSGA Women's Amateur

Racine’s Sarah Busey held her own Tuesday and Wednesday in her first golf tournament of the year.

Busey, who graduated from Santa Clara (Calif.) University last year, tied for fifth in the Wisconsin State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship at West Bend Country Club.

Busey had rounds of 81, 79 and 73 for a total of 14-over-par 233, 15 shots behind winner Emily Lauterbach of Hartland.

Norah Roberts of Racine, who will be a senior at Union Grove High School in the fall, played well too with rounds of 76-80-82 for a total of 238 to finish alone in 10th place.

The field played the first two rounds Tuesday and Busey struggled, especially on the 520-yard, par-5 third hole. In her first round, she had a triple bogey 8 on the hole and had just one birdie. In the second round, she had a double bogey 7 on the hole, but had a strong finish with birdies on two of her final three holes.

In Wednesday’s final round, Busey finally conquered the third hole, making one of her three birdies there to finish at even par for the day, matching the second-best round of the day.

Roberts’ finish was impressive, considering her final round in the Amateur Championship was her fifth round of golf in a four-day span. She competed at the 36-hole Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin/Wisconsin PGA Junior Foundation College Showcase on Sunday and Monday at Whistling Straits in Haven and finished fourth there.

Roberts finished with six birdies, four of them on the first day, and shot 1-over 37 on the back nine in each of her rounds. She matched Busey with 29 pars over three rounds.

Lauterbach finished at 1-under 218, six shots ahead of Mia Seeman of Milton, who shot the best round of the tournament, a 2-under 71, in the final round.

GCAW COLLEGE SHOWCASE: Sophia Lawler, who will be a senior at The Prairie School this fall, finished two shots behind winner Vivian Cressman of Middleton at the Showcase Sunday and Monday on the Irish Course at Whistling Straits in Haven.

Lawler had rounds of 76 and 81 to finish at 157 and be part of a tight 1-2-3 finish in the event. She had a chance to win or at least be part of a playoff, but had a double bogey on the 18th hole to drop behind Cressman (78-77 —155) and Treva Dodd of Brookfield (80-76 —156), who both parred the final hole.

Roberts had rounds of 83 and 78, making birdies on her final two holes of the final round, to total 161 and finish fourth.

Lawler’s Prairie teammate, junior-to-be Kadyn Peery, shot 91-92 —183 to tie for 14th, and Alana Keevers of Franksville, who will be in eighth grade this fall, tied for 26th at 107-115 —222.