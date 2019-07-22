Sarah Busey completed an impressive double Monday.
The 2017 St. Catherine’s High School graduate shot a final-round 76 and earned a five-shot victory in the Wisconsin Women’s State Golf Association State Amateur Championship at La Crosse Country Club in Onalaska.
Coupled with her second straight WWSGA Match Play title on June 18, Busey, who recently completed her sophomore season at Santa Clara (Calif.) University, has won three state amateur major tournaments in the last two years. She is also the first player to sweep the Match Play and State Amateur titles since former University of Wisconsin golfer Jessie Gerry in 2013.
Monday, Busey opened with a double bogey and followed with a bogey, but got two birdies and finished with a 39 on the front nine. Busey shot a 37 on the back nine that included two birdies and a closing double bogey. Her total of 224 was still five better than runner-up Abby Cavaiani of Wales, who shot 78 in the final round for 229.
Finishing third was Taitum Beck of Waterford, who recently completed her sophomore year at Weber State. Beck shot a final-round 77, the second-best round of the day behind Busey, and finished at 234.
Beck shot an 84 in the first round Sunday, then shot the best second-round score Sunday, a 75, to get into the top five going into the final round.
