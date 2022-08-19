State golf: Mazziotta outlasts Eichhorn to win first State Open title

Four rounds of golf were not enough to determine a champion in this week’s Wisconsin State Open.

In the first State Open playoff since 2009 and the ninth in tournament history, Daniel Mazziotta of Wisconsin Rapids outlasted Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich., on the third playoff hole Wednesday for Mazziotta’s first State Open title.

Both pros tied for the top spot at 5-under-par 275 in the Wisconsin PGA Section’s marquee event, played this year on the par-70 layout at Ozaukee Country Club.

Mazziotta shot rounds of 65 and 72 on Wednesday (the field plays 36 holes on the final day), while Eichhorn shot a spectacular 62 in the morning, but fell back to a 75 in the afternoon.

In the playoff, both players parred the par-4 10th and 11th holes, bringing them back to 10 for the third hole of the playoff. The second time around, Mazziotta had a par to Eichhorn’s bogey to earn the victory.

A pair of Racine/Kenosha area players made it interesting in the final two rounds.

Mini-tour pro Kaylor Steger of Sturtevant shot a pair of 2-under 68s Wednesday to finish in a tie for fifth with four other players, including 2011 champion Jordan Niebrugge, at 1-under 279.

Amateur Cameron Huss of Kenosha closed the gap between him and the two leaders with rounds of 66 and 70 to finish alone in third place, two strokes back at 3-under 277.

Two other Racine County players made the cut and finished the tournament. Amateur Ricky Kuiper of Racine, who began Wednesday at 1-over 141, shot 78-72 and tied for 34th at 291. Bendt Bendtsen III of Caledonia, this year’s Racine Tri-Course winner and 2012 State Open runner-up, struggled on the final day to shoot 75-82 and tie for 59th at 304.

Tom Boockmeier of Oak Creek, a member at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant, shot 77-74 to tie for 47th at 295.