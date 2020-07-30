State golf: Longbella cruises in State Amateur; Roberts win flight title in Junior Match Play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Longbella finally got some satisfaction in the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship Thursday.

Longbella, of Chippewa Falls, completed a near wire-to-wire run, closing with a 1-under-par 69 at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills to win the State Am by 10 shots over Tyler Leach of Spring Valley and Nate Thomson of Greendale with a total of 274.

Racine’s Ricky Kuiper finished alone in 61st place, finishing with an 81 for a four-day total of 308, and Todd Schaap of Kenosha, Kuiper’s fellow Meadowbrook Country Club member, tied for 66th with 311 (79 Thursday).

Kuiper shot a 79-71—150 in the first two rounds to make the cut, then finished 77-81. Schaap had 77-75—152, then finished 80-79.

Kuiper and Schaap will finish seven straight days of golf on Sunday after they play in the Racine County Men’s Open.

WPGA JUNIOR GIRLS MATCH PLAY: Norah Roberts of Caledonia won the First Flight championship Thursday at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Girls Match Play Championship at Hartford Golf Club.