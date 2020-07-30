State golf: Longbella cruises in State Amateur; Roberts win flight title in Junior Match Play

Thomas Longbella finally got some satisfaction in the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship Thursday.
Longbella, of Chippewa Falls, completed a near wire-to-wire run, closing with a 1-under-par 69 at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills to win the State Am by 10 shots over Tyler Leach of Spring Valley and Nate Thomson of Greendale with a total of 274.
Racine’s Ricky Kuiper finished alone in 61st place, finishing with an 81 for a four-day total of 308, and Todd Schaap of Kenosha, Kuiper’s fellow Meadowbrook Country Club member, tied for 66th with 311 (79 Thursday).
Kuiper shot a 79-71—150 in the first two rounds to make the cut, then finished 77-81. Schaap had 77-75—152, then finished 80-79.
Kuiper and Schaap will finish seven straight days of golf on Sunday after they play in the Racine County Men’s Open.
WPGA JUNIOR GIRLS MATCH PLAY: Norah Roberts of Caledonia won the First Flight championship Thursday at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Girls Match Play Championship at Hartford Golf Club.
Roberts shot a 78 in qualifying to tie for 12th and earn the fifth seed in the flight. In match play, she beat fourth seed Mya Nicholson of Milton 1-up in the quarterfinals, eighth seed Sydney Grimm of Waunakee 3 and 2 in the semifinals and seventh seed Jenna Anderson of Dousman 4 and 2 in the final.
Veronica Parco of Sturtevant shot an 80 in qualifying to earn the sixth seed in the Second Flight, but lost her first match.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!