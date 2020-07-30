You have permission to edit this article.
State golf: Longbella cruises in State Amateur; Roberts win flight title in Junior Match Play
State golf

State golf: Longbella cruises in State Amateur; Roberts win flight title in Junior Match Play

Thomas Longbella finally got some satisfaction in the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship Thursday.

Longbella, of Chippewa Falls, completed a near wire-to-wire run, closing with a 1-under-par 69 at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills to win the State Am by 10 shots over Tyler Leach of Spring Valley and Nate Thomson of Greendale with a total of 274.

Racine’s Ricky Kuiper finished alone in 61st place, finishing with an 81 for a four-day total of 308, and Todd Schaap of Kenosha, Kuiper’s fellow Meadowbrook Country Club member, tied for 66th with 311 (79 Thursday).

Kuiper shot a 79-71—150 in the first two rounds to make the cut, then finished 77-81. Schaap had 77-75—152, then finished 80-79.

Kuiper and Schaap will finish seven straight days of golf on Sunday after they play in the Racine County Men’s Open.

WPGA JUNIOR GIRLS MATCH PLAY: Norah Roberts of Caledonia won the First Flight championship Thursday at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Girls Match Play Championship at Hartford Golf Club.

Roberts shot a 78 in qualifying to tie for 12th and earn the fifth seed in the flight. In match play, she beat fourth seed Mya Nicholson of Milton 1-up in the quarterfinals, eighth seed Sydney Grimm of Waunakee 3 and 2 in the semifinals and seventh seed Jenna Anderson of Dousman 4 and 2 in the final.

Veronica Parco of Sturtevant shot an 80 in qualifying to earn the sixth seed in the Second Flight, but lost her first match.

+2 
Ricky Kuiper, golfer

Kuiper
+2 
Todd Schaap, golfer

Schaap
+2 
Norah Roberts, Union Grove

Roberts
