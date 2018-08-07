Day two of the Junior Boys Championship, hosted at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Fond du Lac, is in the books and Waterford’s Josh Koszarek is alive and heading into the final round of the tournament.

Koszarek turned in a 2-over-par 74 in the first round, but improved on that mark on Tuesday shooting a 3-under-par 69. Koszarek trails the leader, Piercen Hunt of Hartland, by eight strokes and is tied for ninth place with four other golfers. Koszarek, a sophomore at Waterford High School, posted the second-best score of the day with his 69.

Another Racine County golfer, Connor Brown, a junior at Union Grove High School, missed the cut and finished 15-over-par on the day.

In the final round, Koszarek tees off at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday with Tyler Leach of Spring Valley and James Johnson of Greendale.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments