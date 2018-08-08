Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The final round of the Junior Boys Championship concluded at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Fond du Lac on Wednesday and Waterford’s Josh Koszarek finished tied for 21st.

The Waterford High School sophomore posted a 6-over-par 78 in the last round of the three-day tournament and carded an overall score of 5-over-par 221.

Piercen Hunt of Hartland won the tournament with an overall score of 12-under-par 204. The next closest golfer to Hunt was Austin Thyes of Sheboygan Falls, who finished 7 strokes behind.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments