State Golf: Hansen, Zarek lead local players in WSGA Senior Amateur Championship

Five Racine County senior golfers finished in the top third of the field Tuesday after the final round of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship at the Wisconsin Club in Milwaukee.

The best finish in any of the three divisions (Senior, Super Senior, Legends) was by Bruce Hansen of Racine in the Legends Division (age 70 and older).

Hansen had a two-shot lead over Hal Black of Madison and Marc Lurie of Milwaukee after Monday's first round with a 76, but shot an 82 Tuesday and dropped to fifth with 158. Black shot a 77 Tuesday to total 155 and win by one shot over Lurie and Robert Lehninger of Wauwatosa.

In the Senior Division (55-64), Robert Gregorski of Menasha and Bruce Henning of Brookfield tied for the top spot after both shot 73-71—144, and Gregorski won in a playoff.

Two-time Senior Amateur champion Paul Zarek of Burlington, who teamed with Gregorski to win the WSGA Senior Bestball Championship in late June, shot back-to-back 77s and moved up six places Tuesday to finish in a tie for 14th at 154 with Dan Wucherer of Waupun and Todd Westrich of De Pere.

Right behind Zarek was Mike Greb of Racine, who shot 74-81 and tied for 17th at 155 with Jeff Knudtson of Delafield.