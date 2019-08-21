After struggles in the morning round Wednesday, Racine County pros John Gullberg and Kaylor Steger got in a groove during the afternoon at the Wisconsin State Open.
Gullberg, of Franksville and Steger, of Mount Pleasant, fared better in the afternoon and both finishes in the top 40 of the 99th annual Wisconsin PGA Wisconsin State Open at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva.
Gullberg shot a final-round 71 and tied for 19th at 2-over 290, while Steger finished with an even-par 72 and tied for 33rd at 5-over 293. Both earned exemptions for next year's State Open by finishing in the top 40.
Korn Ferry Tour player Daniel Woltman of Sun Prairie, a Beaver Dam native, went wire-to-wire to win his second straight State Open title and fourth overall, totaling 18-under 270 and outdueling runner-up Patrick Stolpe of Scottsdale, Ariz., (273) down the stretch for a three-shot victory.
Gullberg and Steger, the only Racine County players to make the 36-hole cut, had their troubles in the first of back-to-back 18-hole rounds Wednesday on the Trevino course.
Gullberg fared better, shooting a third-round 76 that included two double bogeys and a 5-over 41 on the front nine. He had one birdie and eight pars on the back nine to cap his 76.
In the afternoon, Gullberg had three birdies on the front nine, including one on the eighth hole, where he had one of his double bogeys. He also had the best performances on the par-3 holes in the tournament, with 12 pars and three birdies in 16 tries. Gullberg tied for 11th among pros and earned $1,150.
Steger started well with a birdie, but had a triple bogey, two double bogeys and two bogeys over his final six holes on the front nine for a 44. He came back to make three birdies on the back nine to finish with a 79.
Steger’s second round of the day could have gone south, but he recovered from an opening double bogey to make birdies on holes 8 and 9, holes on which he had double bogeys in round three. He was 1-under on the back nine and was 19th among pros, winning $750.
Woltman, the first player to win consecutive State Opens since Steve Stricker in 1990 and 1991, broke away from the field after the third round by shooting 67 to open up a six-shot cushion on Stolpe, an Oostburg native, who had a 69.
In the final round, Woltman began struggling with his swing, but had enough cushion to hang on. He shot a 71 and Stolpe had a 68.
Stolpe had the round of the tournament, shooting a 7-under 29 on the front nine of the Trevino course — eight birdies and a bogey — in the second round.
Pro Jim Schuman of Scottsdale, a two-time State Open winner, finished third at 280, amateur Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich., was fourth and amateur Nate Thomson of Greendale was fifth at 286.
• Tuesday, Gullberg shot a 73 that included a quadruple bogey on the eighth hole, and Steger shot a 72.
Eight other golfers with Racine County ties did not make the cut (149) after Tuesday's round.
Burlington High School graduate and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, an amateur, shot a 74 on Tuesday and finished at 151. Also at 151 was Sturtevant pro Charlie Brown, who shot a 73.
Waterford amateur Zachary Nash finished at 152, Burlington amateur Paul Zarek at 153, Burlington pro Andrew Troyanek at 157, Waterford amateur Paul Koszarek at 160, St. Catherine’s graduate Andrew Podolak, a pro, at 161 and Burlington amateur Ramiro Romo at 162.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.