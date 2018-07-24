There will be a distinct Racine County presence over the final two rounds of the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship at Minocqua.
Five of the six players with county ties made the cut after the second round of the 117th annual Wisconsin State Golf Association major tournament, with Tony Romo turning in the best round of the day for the county contingent at the Minocqua Country Club.
Chris Wood of Mount Pleasant, representing Meadowbrook Country Club, followed up his 71 with an even-par 72 Tuesday and still is the best of the county entries, tied for 12th at 1-under 143.
Wood is six shots behind leader Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich., who shot a 4-under 68 and is at 7-under 137.
Romo, also from Meadowbrook, had the biggest jump of the county players, shooting a 1-under 71 that included birdies on three of the four par-5 holes. Romo has been strong on the par-5 holes over the first two days, playing them in 5-under-par, and is tied for 19th at 2-over 146.
Also at 146 is Todd Schaap of Kenosha, who also represents Meadowbrook. He shot his second straight 73.
Ricky Kuiper also moved up in the field, despite shooting a round one stroke higher in the second round. Kuiper, also a Meadowbrook player, shot a 74 and is tied for 25th at 147.
Paul Zarek of Burlington, representing Grand Geneva in Lake Geneva, just made the cut, shooting a 78 to finish at 153. He is one of seven players tied for 64th.
Ramiro Romo, Tony’s father, improved by eight shots over Monday’s first round to shoot a 76, totaling 160 to miss the cut by seven shots.
Also missing the cut was defending champion Matt Tolan of Eau Claire, who shot 77 Tuesday to finish at 154.
Eichhorn shot a 68 Tuesday to go with his 69 in the first round and is two strokes ahead of first-round co-leader Thomas Longbella of Chippewa Falls, who slipped to a 73 Tuesday and is at 139. Three players — Brock Hlinak of Kaukauna, Joe Weber of Onalaska and Harrison Ott of Brookfield — are another shot back at 140.
With only one former champion making the cut, Robert Gregorski (tied for 64th at 153), the tournament is virtually guaranteed to have its 13th different champion in the last 13 years. The last player to repeat as champion was Mark Bemowski, who won his sixth State Amateur in 2005.
• In the Yule Cup Team Championship, the Meadowbrook team of Tony Romo, Schaap and Wood finished third at 3-over-par 435. The Legend Clubs won with a two-day total of 430.
WWSGA STATE AMATEUR: Sarah Busey of Racine had the best round of the day, a 1-under-par 71, and jumped from sixth place on Monday to finish third in the Wisconsin Women’s State Golf Association State Amateur Championship at the Beloit Club in Beloit.
Busey, who shot 78-81 Monday, shot 3-under 33 on the back nine Tuesday to finish with the second-best round of the tournament and finish the tournament at 230. Busey plays for Santa Clara (Calif.) University.
Rebecca Klongland of Stoughton ran away with the title, shooting 74 Tuesday to finish at even-par 216. Runner-up Mikayla Hauck of Cottage Grove shot a 75 to finish a distant second at 225.
Taitum Beck of Waterford (Weber State), who was fifth after the first day, shot 83 Tuesday to finish in a tie for 10th at 241.
Mari Suokko of Yorkville (Ferris State) shot 81 Tuesday and finished 14th at 244.
WPGA SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: Charlie Brown of Sturtevant, the first assistant pro at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva, shot a 1-over-par 73 and finished in a tie for third at 145 after the second and final round of the Wisconsin PGA Senior Professional Championship at Lake Arrowhead Golf Club in Nekoosa.
Defending champion Jim Schuman of Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa shot a 4-under 68 and won his third WPGA Senior title in four years with a total of 140.
First-round co-leader Eddie Teresa of North Hills in Menomonee Falls shot 70 and was one shot behind Schuman at 141, and co-leader Jeff Bisbee of Bisbee’s Golf Center shot 74 and tied Brown for third at 145.
Tom Befera of Mount Pleasant, the former pro at Kenosha Country Club and a WPGA Life Member, shot 78 Tuesday and finished 15th at 155.
