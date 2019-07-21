Sarah Busey, a 2017 St. Catherine's High School graduate, has a one-stroke lead after the first day of the WWSGA State Amateur Championship.
The two-round tournament, which concludes Monday, is being played at the par-72 La Crosse Country Club in Onalaska.
Busey, a member of the Racine Country Club who won the WIAA Division 2 championship as a senior at St. Catherine's, shot a 71. She has a one-stroke lead over Wales' Abby Cavalani of the Naga-Waukee Golf Course.
Speedy Kent of Mequon is third with a 77. Tied for fourth with 78s are Amanda Karvala of New Berlin and Mallory Swartz of Franklin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.