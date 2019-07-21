Sarah Busey, a 2017 St. Catherine's High School graduate, has a one-stroke lead after the first day of the WWSGA State Amateur Championship.

The two-round tournament, which concludes Monday, is being played at the par-72 La Crosse Country Club in Onalaska.

Busey, a member of the Racine Country Club who won the WIAA Division 2 championship as a senior at St. Catherine's, shot a 71. She has a one-stroke lead over Wales' Abby Cavalani of the Naga-Waukee Golf Course.

Speedy Kent of Mequon is third with a 77. Tied for fourth with 78s are Amanda Karvala of New Berlin and  Mallory Swartz of Franklin.

