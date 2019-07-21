Sarah Busey, a 2017 St. Catherine's High School graduate, has a three-stroke lead after the first day of the WWSGA State Amateur Championship.

The two-day tournament, which concludes Monday, is being played at the par-72 La Crosse Country Club in Onalaska.

Busey, a member of the Racine Country Club who won the WIAA Division 2 championship as a senior at St. Catherine's, shot a 71 in her first round and a 77 in the second for a four-over par 148.

She has a three-stroke lead over Wales' Abby Cavalani of the Naga-Waukee Golf Course, who shot 72-79–151.

Taitum Beck, Weber State

Beck

Speedy Kent of Mequon is third with a 77-78—155. Tied for fourth are Rachel Kauflin of Wauwatosa and Waterford's Taitum Beck. Both carded 157 on Sunday.

Union Grove's Mari Suokko started, but withdrew during the first round.

