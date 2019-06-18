The championship match of the Wisconsin Women’s State Golf Association State Match Play was a battle of the ages — literally.
For the second straight year, Racine's Sarah Busey won the State Match Play title, and for the second straight year, she dominated the final.
Busey, who just finished her sophomore season at Santa Clara (Calif.) University and doesn't turn 20 years old until Aug. 7, won Tuesday's final 5 and 3 over 58-year-old Maggie Leef of Pewaukee, a 2017 inductee into the Wisconsin State Golf Association Hall of Fame, at Whispering Springs Golf Club in Fond du Lac.
In 2018, Busey beat Ashley Kulka of Beaver Dam 6 and 5.
A key for Busey was winning the first three holes, making a 15-foot birdie putt on the 499-yard, par-5 second hole and a 20-footer for birdie on the 117-yard, par-3 third hole.
“I didn’t expect that, but it was certainly nice to have that,” Busey said. “I stayed aggressive after that.
“I made some pretty lengthy putts (on 2 and 3) and they were big breakers.”
Busey increased her lead to 6 up by winning the fifth, sixth and eighth holes. Leef, the reigning WWSGA Senior Player of the Year, won holes 10 and 12 to get within 4 up, but Busey closed out the match with a birdie on the 131-yard, par-3 15th hole.
“I was pretty relaxed the whole time and I made some nice putts,” Busey said. “Match play brings out the more competitive side of me.”
Busey is not playing in this year’s State Amateur Championship, in which she finished third last year. She is playing in sectional qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship July 9 at The Preserve at Oak Meadows in Addison, Ill. The U.S. Women’s Amateur will be played Aug. 5-11 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.
• In the First Flight Championship, Susan Slater of Racine and Sue Wassenberg of Milwaukee needed to play 23 holes before Wassenberg pulled out the victory.
WSGA SENIOR FOUR-BALL: Paul Zarek of Burlington and his partner, WSGA Hall of Fame member Robert Gregorski of Menasha, lost in a playoff to finish second in the Senior Four-Ball Championship at the Beloit Club.
Zarek and Gregorski had tied Alan Thompson of Watertown and Mike Murphy of Fitchburg at 13-under-par 131.
In other county results, Ramiro Romo of Burlington and Kevin Cahill of Waukesha finished fourth at 11-under 133, Scott Brooks and Mike Greb of Racine tied for 11th at 139 and Jim Nord of Racine and Brian Brugger of Franklin tied for 15th at 140.
