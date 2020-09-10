State golf: Brown places fourth in Wisconsin State Senior Open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Crowley of Fox Point won the Wisconsin State Senior Open Wednesday at the Nakoma Country Club in Madison.

He had rounds of 70 and 73 for a 143 total. Crowley won by one stroke over Jim Schuman (71-73), who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz. Kurt Mantyla (70-75-146) of Wauwatosa was third.

Charlie Brown, a Horlick High School graduate who is a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame, was fourth. Brown, the head pro of the Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva, had rounds of 71 and 75 for a 146 total.

Steve Krause of Waterford tied for 14th with a 153. Also at 153 was Paul Zarek of Burlington. Tom Chambers of Union Grove tied for 37th with a two-day total of 160.

