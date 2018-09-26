Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Charlie Brown, Tom Chambers and Todd Schaap got off to good starts in the first round of the Wisconsin State Senior Open at Reedsburg Country Club on Wednesday.

The two-day tournament started Wednesday after being postponed at the beginning of September due to inclement weather.

Sturtevant resident Brown, an assistant pro at Geneva National, Chambers of Union Grove, and Schaap of Meadowbrook Country Club, all shot a 1-under par 71 and were tied for second. They’re four strokes back of leader Jim Schuman of Scottsdale, Ariz., who shot a 67.

Other notable local golfers include Steve Krause of Waterford, who shot a 1-over-par 73, Jim Covelli of Racine, who shot a 3-over-par 75, and Paul Zarek of Burlington, who carded a 6-over-par 78.

The final round of the tournament is Thursday.

