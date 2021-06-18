State golf: Beck, Busey, Roberts fare well in Women's State Open

Taitum Beck made a good move in the final round of the Wisconsin State Women’s Open Wednesday — and got rewarded with a top-five finish.

The Waterford High School graduate, who recently completed her eligibility at Weber State (Utah) University, shot an even-par 72 on the Links Course at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake to finish with a two-day total of 148.

Beck moved up from 13th place on the first day, when she shot a 76, and tied for fifth with professional Kayley Sjoholm of Green Bay in the Wisconsin PGA Section event.

Racine’s Sarah Busey, who just finished her career at Santa Clara (Calif.) and won her third Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play title in four years on June 9, shot rounds of 76-77 to finish at 153 and tie for 14th place with Rachel Kauflin of Wauwatosa.

Norah Roberts of Caledonia, who just finished her sophomore year at Union Grove High School and tied for third in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament last fall, shot 81-79—160 and tied for 28th with three players, including 2020 Match Play champion Lorenza Martinez of Menomonee Falls.