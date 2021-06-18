State golf: Beck, Busey, Roberts fare well in Women's State Open

Taitum Beck made a good move in the final round of the Wisconsin State Women’s Open Wednesday — and got rewarded with a top-five finish.
The Waterford High School graduate, who recently completed her eligibility at Weber State (Utah) University, shot an even-par 72 on the Links Course at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake to finish with a two-day total of 148.
Beck moved up from 13th place on the first day, when she shot a 76, and tied for fifth with professional Kayley Sjoholm of Green Bay in the Wisconsin PGA Section event.
Racine’s Sarah Busey, who just finished her career at Santa Clara (Calif.) and won her third Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play title in four years on June 9, shot rounds of 76-77 to finish at 153 and tie for 14th place with Rachel Kauflin of Wauwatosa.
Norah Roberts of Caledonia, who just finished her sophomore year at Union Grove High School and tied for third in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament last fall, shot 81-79—160 and tied for 28th with three players, including 2020 Match Play champion Lorenza Martinez of Menomonee Falls.
Mia Seeman of Milton, who plays for South Dakota State, won the title in a playoff after tying incoming Loyola-Chicago player Grace Suter of Oconomowoc at 145. Seeman won a two-hole playoff, driving the green on the 295-yard par-4 second hole and two-putting for birdie.
WPGA JUNIOR TOUR: Friday at the Beloit Club, Roberts won the girls 14-15 age division, and was second overall among girls, with a 76 in Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour event No. 7. Brighton Young of Loves Park, Ill., in the girls 16-18 division, was the overall winner with a 72. Ali Torhorst, Roberts’ teammate at Union Grove, shot an 89 to tie for 12th overall.
• Wednesday at H.F. Johnson Park in Racine, four Racine-area boys finished in the top 10 in Junior Tour event No. 5. Case High School teammates Brayden LoPiccolo of Mount Pleasant, Jason Nelsen of Franksville and Sam Nolan of Mount Pleasant, finished second, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the boys competition. LoPiccolo shot a 77, Nelsen shot 78, Nolan shot 79 and Mike Cerny of Racine tied for eighth at 81. Ben Reynolds of Racine tied for 14th at 84. Collin Thomey of Germantown won the boys division with a 76.
Among girls, Sophia Lawler, who tied for third in the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament last fall, tied for third overall with an 85. Kadyn Peery of Racine was fifth at 89 and Ella Million of Racine was seventh with a 99.