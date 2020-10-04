Sergio Garcia birdies final hole to win in Mississippi

J.T. Poston, who started the final round in at three-way tie with Garcia and Cameron Davis of Australia, was one shot behind when he missed the 16th fairway to the right, went into a bunker and failed to save par. He finished with two pars for a 70 to finish alone in third.

Davis had three bogeys on the front nine and was never a factor, closing with a 72.

Malnati had four birdies on the front nine and then began the back nine with three straight birdies. After making a 10-foot par putt on the 14th, he added two more birdies for a 63. He never thought it was going to be good enough to win. Except for a great shot by Garcia on the final hole, it was almost good enough for a playoff.

"I feel like I won the tournament," Malnati said after his round. "I probably won't, but I feel like I did, and it's amazing."

He spent the rest of the day playing with his toddler son, and then came out to the 18th to see Garcia and saw a clutch finish for the Spaniard.

Garcia heads for Las Vegas, with the Masters just over a month away.

"A boost of confidence, there's no doubt," Garcia said. "Every time you play well, even if I would have not won it, it still would have been a massive high for me this week. To be able to do a lot of the things that I did, it meant a lot. It showed me a lot of what I still have and what I still can do."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0