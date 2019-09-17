{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 18 at H.F. Johnson Park G.C.

Thursday, Sept. 19 at Ives Grove G.L.

AGE 50-59

First tee

8 a.m.: Dennis Smith, Paul Chay, Todd Dyess

8:07 a.m.: Scott Mueller, David Funk, Pat Holden

AGE 60-69

First tee

8:15 a.m.: Mike Kilpin, Nolan DeCamp, Doug Feld

8:22 a.m.: Rick Ittner, Rick Birdsall, Dan Fox

8:30 a.m.: Randy Miller, Rich Christensen, Scott Thieme, Joe Sandonato

8:37 a.m.: Jeff Broshot, John Stanton, Tom Mogren, Hubie Braun

8:45 a.m.: Jeff Lunde, Tom Rosenquist, Rick Geiss, Ken Gipp

8:52 a.m.: Tom Csik, Tom Siefert, Mike Kateley, Rob Polzin

9 a.m.: Starter’s time

AGE 70-79

First tee

9:07 a.m.: Russ Carlsen, Alan Lopp, Dave Dorment, Paul Hable

9:15 a.m.: Al Pirk, Paul Eberly, Dick Sheforgen, Mark Levine

9:22 a.m.: Bill Johnson, Paul Mikaelian, Steve Miley, Dick Ruetz

9:30 a.m.: James Kroll, Dennis Dabalack, Dave Courtney

9:37 p.m.: Starter’s time

AGE 80-89

First tee

9:45 a.m.: Glen Urick, George Cicona, Gil Hoffman

9:52 a.m.: John Garner Jr., Henry Cotton, David Petty

10 a.m.: Dick Mittelstaedt, Richard Heidenreich, Carl Sasman, Don VanderLeest

