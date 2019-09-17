Wednesday, Sept. 18 at H.F. Johnson Park G.C.
Thursday, Sept. 19 at Ives Grove G.L.
AGE 50-59
First tee
8 a.m.: Dennis Smith, Paul Chay, Todd Dyess
8:07 a.m.: Scott Mueller, David Funk, Pat Holden
AGE 60-69
First tee
8:15 a.m.: Mike Kilpin, Nolan DeCamp, Doug Feld
8:22 a.m.: Rick Ittner, Rick Birdsall, Dan Fox
8:30 a.m.: Randy Miller, Rich Christensen, Scott Thieme, Joe Sandonato
8:37 a.m.: Jeff Broshot, John Stanton, Tom Mogren, Hubie Braun
8:45 a.m.: Jeff Lunde, Tom Rosenquist, Rick Geiss, Ken Gipp
8:52 a.m.: Tom Csik, Tom Siefert, Mike Kateley, Rob Polzin
9 a.m.: Starter’s time
AGE 70-79
First tee
9:07 a.m.: Russ Carlsen, Alan Lopp, Dave Dorment, Paul Hable
9:15 a.m.: Al Pirk, Paul Eberly, Dick Sheforgen, Mark Levine
9:22 a.m.: Bill Johnson, Paul Mikaelian, Steve Miley, Dick Ruetz
9:30 a.m.: James Kroll, Dennis Dabalack, Dave Courtney
9:37 p.m.: Starter’s time
AGE 80-89
First tee
9:45 a.m.: Glen Urick, George Cicona, Gil Hoffman
9:52 a.m.: John Garner Jr., Henry Cotton, David Petty
10 a.m.: Dick Mittelstaedt, Richard Heidenreich, Carl Sasman, Don VanderLeest
