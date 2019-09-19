{{featured_button_text}}
Scott Mueller all but ran away with the Racine County Senior Masters Thursday.

Mueller shot a 1-over-par 73 on the Blue and Red courses at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, giving him the best score in the field, a 1-over 145, to win the 50-59 age group and claim the overall title among golfers age 50 to 69.

Mueller won his age group by 10 shots over David Funk, who shot a 78 to finish at 155. Paul Chay was third at 157 after a 77.

In the 60-69 age group, Jeff Lunde shot his second straight 75 and totaled 150 to win his age group and finish second overall among players under 70. Dan Fox had a 75 and was third at 157.

In the older divisions, Tom Siefert shot a 4-over 76 Thursday to total 159 and win the 70-79 age group, while John Garner Jr. shot an 81 to total 159 and win the 80-and-older age group.

Siefert and Garner tied for the overall 70-and-older title.

Paul Mikaelian was second in 70-79 at 163 after an 83 and Al Pirk was third at 165 after an 86. In 80-and-older, Glen Urick was second at 166 after an 87 and Dick Mittelstaedt was third at 192 after his second straight 96.

