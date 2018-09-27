Jim Schuman coasted to the championship of the Wisconsin State Senior Open Thursday at the Reedsburg Country Club and matched his 2015 title.
The 54-year-old resident of Scottsdale, Ariz., who teaches at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in the summer, finished with a 7-under-par 137 and won by seven strokes. Schumann, who shot a 67 Wednesday and 70 Thursday, earned $1,250 from the pro purse.
Charlie Brown (71-73) of Sturtevant and Peter Krause (72-72) of Milwaukee tied for second with an even-par 144. Brown, a Horlick High School graduate, is the assistant pro at the Geneva National Golf Club.
Schumann won the 2015 State Senior Open at The Legend of Bristlecone, but lost in sudden death the last two years. He lost to John Freeman of Muskego in 2016 at Timber Ridge Golf Course and last year to Waukesha’s Eddie Terasa at Tuckaway Country Club.
Tom Chambers of Union Grove and Todd Schaap, tied for the low score among amateurs and finished in fourth place with 145s. Schaap won the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship this year.
Other Racine County finishers were Waterford's Steve Krause, the assistant pro at Muskego Lakes Country Club who tied for eighth with a 147, Racine's Jim Covelli, who tied for 25th with a 153, Burlington's Paul Zarek, the 2014 State Senior Open who tied for 29th with a 154, Mount Pleasant's Tom Befera, who tied for 42nd with a 159, and Racine's Bruce Hansen, who tied for 53rd with a 163.
Competitors where allowed to mark, lift, clean and place balls through the green for this year’s State Senior Open. That concession was allowed because the Reedsburg/Baraboo area sustained major flooding in late August and early September.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Sept. 4-5, then postponed until this week.
Eddie Terasa, the defending champion, tied for 12th place (73-75–148).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.