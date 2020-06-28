Robb Luehr: No Tri-Course makes it a bummer summer

I’ve interviewed state champion teams and athletes, prominent local sports figures, and even a few professional players and coaches (yes, that includes Tony Romo, who has two Tri-Course victories, in 2004 and 2018).

But nothing is more enjoyable, or more of a labor of love, than covering golf. I have been lucky enough to cover one round of both the PGA Championship (1989) and the U.S. Open (1990) when both were played in the Chicago suburbs. That was an eye-opening experience for a newbie.

But the Tri-Course, along with the Racine County Men’s Open, have become my domain for the JT. They are the events I would cover for free (luckily, they insist I have to get paid).

Yes, to most of you, golf isn’t very exciting. You watch players hit a ball, walk or drive a cart to get to the ball, then watch them hit it again, and again, and again, until it falls in a hole.

But if you learn to love the game as much as I have, you begin to appreciate the skills required to play the game and the players who have developed their skills. You begin to find excitement in following the leaderboard to see who’s gaining ground, who’s falling back, who’s on a birdie binge, who’s on the bogey train.

In the end, you have a winner, whether he won by five strokes or won a playoff.