Robb Luehr: No Tri-Course makes it a bummer summer

I’ve never been to The Masters.
I love the tradition of The Masters — the magic (Jack, Tiger, Phil, Justin Spieth, Ben Crenshaw), the heartache (Greg Norman, Roberto De Vicenzo), the magnolias, the honorary first tee shot, the Champions Dinner, Amen Corner — and, of course, the iconic green jacket.
Going there, as a reporter or even as a spectator, is on my bucket list, but I most likely will never get to experience it first-hand.
No tournament has the tradition of The Masters.
Actually, I take that back.
In Racine, we have a tradition of our own, and I have been fortunate enough to be there every year since 1990, when I was a part-time sports reporter at The Journal Times (I started in sports in October 1989).
The Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship has a lot in common with The Masters. It is one of the most revered tournaments of its kind anywhere. There’s been magic, heartache and history made every year. Golfers, their families, friends and fans, love it too.
But there is one thing the two do not have in common.
The Masters was postponed from its traditional April dates because of the coronavirus pandemic, but is scheduled to be played later this year, Nov. 12-15.
The 59th Tri-Course, unfortunately, will not be played this year. And for me, that makes this the bummer of all summers.
In Monday’s paper, had all gone according to plan, I would have already written about this year’s winner (the tournament was originally scheduled for June 19-21, then was rescheduled for July 10-12).
Alas, not to be.
All year, I look forward to coming out to the three courses — H.F. Johnson Park, Meadowbrook Country Club and Racine Country Club — to watch the best amateur players in the area play. It is the one event I have never missed in 31 years with the JT.
The Tri-Course has had a remarkable run since the first one in 1962. The most notable fact is that the tournament has been rained on, but it has never been rained out — not for one round, much less the entire three-day run.
So a virus smaller than a raindrop, and the related local safety mandates, did what rain could never do in 58 years — cancel the tournament.
Why should this affect me as a sports reporter? After all, we’re just supposed to go out, get the facts and write a story or two.
In my 30-plus years with the JT, I have covered pretty much everything — bowling, the Lighthouse Run, the Racine Raiders; high school football, high school and college (UW-Parkside) basketball; and other high school sports (volleyball, softball, tennis, swimming) and state tournaments.
I’ve interviewed state champion teams and athletes, prominent local sports figures, and even a few professional players and coaches (yes, that includes Tony Romo, who has two Tri-Course victories, in 2004 and 2018).
But nothing is more enjoyable, or more of a labor of love, than covering golf. I have been lucky enough to cover one round of both the PGA Championship (1989) and the U.S. Open (1990) when both were played in the Chicago suburbs. That was an eye-opening experience for a newbie.
But the Tri-Course, along with the Racine County Men’s Open, have become my domain for the JT. They are the events I would cover for free (luckily, they insist I have to get paid).
Yes, to most of you, golf isn’t very exciting. You watch players hit a ball, walk or drive a cart to get to the ball, then watch them hit it again, and again, and again, until it falls in a hole.
But if you learn to love the game as much as I have, you begin to appreciate the skills required to play the game and the players who have developed their skills. You begin to find excitement in following the leaderboard to see who’s gaining ground, who’s falling back, who’s on a birdie binge, who’s on the bogey train.
In the end, you have a winner, whether he won by five strokes or won a playoff.
You also find enjoyment in the camaraderie of the players. As a general rule, they all know each other, from the youngest to the senior players. The winner gets his props, they grab refreshments and sometimes hang out for hours afterward.
Quite often, the reporter gets to hang out for a while too.
Another major joy is interacting with the crowd, seeing the families of the players and how the crowd supports the players.
For those reasons, and many more, I will miss the Racine Tri-Course this year. I’ve never had a bad experience covering the tournament, and I credit the golfers, the club pros and the staff at all three courses for always welcoming me and being genuinely happy to see me.
When I covered the Tri-Course for the first time, in 1990, and just the first round at that, I knew some of the names, but didn’t personally know one golfer in the field. I was a bit nervous, but did just fine.
Over the next few years, I gradually got to know the players as I covered just the first round.
When I finally got to work in sports full-time, I got the chance to cover the entire tournament for the first time, in 1994. By that time, I had established a rapport with the majority of the players and since have become friends with some of them.
My full-time experience couldn’t have gotten off to a better start as I saw the first of many highlights I’ve had the pleasure to witness. In 1994, Jason Samuelian made a 35-foot putt on the 17th hole to seal the second of back-to-back Tri-Course victories, just the second time that had been done to that point.
Since then, I’ve seen so many highlights I can’t list them all here. But here are five of my top highlights:
2001: Kai Kamakian wins his first Tri-Course title, beating 1997 champion Mike Partl in a tournament-record five-hole playoff. He won again in 2002 and in 2003, he became the first to win three straight titles, again winning in a two-hole playoff over Jim Covelli.
2004: Tony Romo, then a backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, barely made the cut with a first-round 79, but came back to win the title, shooting a 70 on the final day to beat 1998 champion Paul Zarek and Covelli by six shots. It’s the highest first-round score for a Tri-Course winner. In 2018, with his wife, Candice, and sons Hawkins, Rivers and Jones looking on, shot three sub-par rounds to win with a 208, the second-lowest winning score (2018 was also the first year the courses were not played in the traditional order — the first round was at Racine C.C., the second at Johnson Park and the third at Meadowbrook C.C.).
2008: In the year of major flooding, Bendt Bendtsen III matches Kamakian by winning his third straight Tri-Course, shooting 204, the lowest winning total in tournament history. Bendtsen shot three rounds under 70, the only player to do so.
2009: John Gullberg, who just completed his junior, yes, junior year at Case High School, made a four-foot par putt on the 18th hole to beat Mike Masik and become the first high school student to win the tournament. At 17, Gullberg was the second youngest player — by 13 days — to win the title. Tom Rogan, in 1974, was 17 and had just graduated from St. Catherine’s when he won.
2013: In the best feel-good story I’ve covered, Joe O’Brien makes a par putt on the 18th hole at Racine C.C. to win his first Tri-Course title and the lifetime exemption that comes with it. He and his now wife, Claire, at the time were considering moving away from Racine, making him ineligible for the tournament without the victory. They eventually moved back to Racine — he won last year’s tournament — and welcomed daughter Grace two years ago. The photo I took of him holding the ball above his head, with a relieved grin on his face, is my favorite photo from any Tri-Course.
As of now, the County Open is still scheduled to be played July 31 to Aug. 2, but with COVID-19 cases increasing in some states and talk of a nationwide resurgence of the virus later this summer, I’m starting to wonder.
All we can do as golf fans is hope.
Until then, wash your hands and wear a mask.
