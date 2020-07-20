Rahm's wild day ends with Memorial win and No. 1 ranking

Birdie or bogey, it was a winner, a shot that would have made Ballesteros proud.

"I still can't believe it, I'm not going to lie," he told Nicklaus off the 18th green.

With the penalty — Rahm had no idea it was an issue after his round, but accepted the penalty when he saw a video that zoomed in close on the ball — he finished at 9-under 279 for his 10th career victory, fourth on the PGA Tour.

Muirfield Village played its toughest in 42 years, with only five players under par, the fewest for the final round since this tournament began in 1976. Rahm's 75 was the highest finish by a winner since Roger Maltbie shot 76 the inaugural year.

The rough wasn't cut all week. The greens were allowed to go to the edge because they are being replaced. Crews already had stripped the entire fifth green as the leaders were on the back nine.

Rahm looked to be playing a different course. He played bogey-free on the front nine with birdies on the two par 5s. That put him eight shots clear on his way to No. 1.

And then he made bogey on the 10th. Not a problem.