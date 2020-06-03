Racine's annual Tri-Course golf tournament won't be played this year

The first chapter of a beloved Racine tradition was written Sept. 5, 1962, when a 20-year-old Bill Dorece held off pal George Madsen by three strokes at the Racine County Club to win the inaugural Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.
For the record, that first tournament was officially called the Metropolitan Tri-Course Amateur Championship. And for the next six decades, it has returned every summer and has never been rained out.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that there won’t be any tournament this season. Jim Nord, the tournament director since 2009, said that the recent extension of an emergency declaration until July 31, finalized that decision.
Joining Nord in that decision were committee members Mike Greb, Greg Romano, Tim Monfelli, Roger Hoff, Paul Zarek, Gary Goodsell, Joe O’Brien and John Feiner.
“It was originally scheduled in June and we moved it to July when some dates became available,” Nord said. “Then Racine came out with that order of no public gatherings and we don’t feel that we can do this without a public gathering.
Both the Racine Country Club and Johnson Park are in the City of Racine and we just decided it’s not safe to do it. Liability-wise, I think we had some risk. You can’t use rakes in the traps, so we’d have to use goofy rules for the traps. And when we score, everybody gets together. It gets pretty crowded.
“We just don’t feel that we can do it safely, so we’re going to cancel it for this year.”
The plan is for the tournament to resume in 2021. Assuming it does, it will have a new director and a new sponsor.
Nord is stepping down as tournament director, but will remain on the committee. He will be replaced by the 38-year-old Feiner, a former golf pro at S.C. Johnson Park who is now a real estate agent and baker at Bendtsen’s Bakery.
“I’m planning on going away for winters, so it’s going to be harder for me to be as closely involved as I have,” Nord said.
Feiner, obviously, is disappointed that he will become director with the tournament facing an uncertain future because of the pandemic. But he’s also confident that better days are ahead.
“The Tri-Course has been here forever,” he said. “We play it on the three best courses in the area and there have been a lot of good golfers who have won it. For the golf community, it’s something you counted on being there every year.
“But I’m excited. Jim has done a great job. In recent years, he stated making some changes as far as the makeup of the field. And there’s been some other positive changes, like the switching of the rotation a little. It always used to be Johnson Park on Friday, Meadowbrook on Saturday and Racine (County Club) on Sunday.
“The clubs being willing to host a qualifier, that helps with the tournament. It helps organize the tournament. That gives the courses flexibility to schedule some outside events that they normally couldn’t do. And from the golf management side of it, that’s great for the courses because that allows them to make a little more revenue.”
The other major impending change is sponsorship. Scott Petersen of PointOne Recruiting Solutions had decided to end his sponsorship after this year, but he will be replaced by a familiar name.
Ramiro Romo, who recently started Range Time, a state-of-the-art practice facility at the Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, has agreed to pick up the tournament’s sponsorship. Romo’s son, Tony, is the former Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback and is a two-time champion of the Tri-Course.
“I think Ramiro supporting the tournament is a great,” Feiner said. “With his new facility that he built over at Ives, it makes a lot of sense. This is great for them to be supporting a local tournament.”
In last year’s Tri-Course, O’Brien brought won his second Tri-Course championship after shooting a 5-over-par 76 at Meadowbrook Country Club for a three-day total of 221. Chris Wood was second at 224 and Zach Shawhan third at 226.
