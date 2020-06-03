Racine's annual Tri-Course golf tournament won't be played this year

“We just don’t feel that we can do it safely, so we’re going to cancel it for this year.”

The plan is for the tournament to resume in 2021. Assuming it does, it will have a new director and a new sponsor.

Nord is stepping down as tournament director, but will remain on the committee. He will be replaced by the 38-year-old Feiner, a former golf pro at S.C. Johnson Park who is now a real estate agent and baker at Bendtsen’s Bakery.

“I’m planning on going away for winters, so it’s going to be harder for me to be as closely involved as I have,” Nord said.

Feiner, obviously, is disappointed that he will become director with the tournament facing an uncertain future because of the pandemic. But he’s also confident that better days are ahead.

“The Tri-Course has been here forever,” he said. “We play it on the three best courses in the area and there have been a lot of good golfers who have won it. For the golf community, it’s something you counted on being there every year.