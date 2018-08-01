Racine County Men’s Open
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Friday’s first-round tee times
At Browns Lake G.C., par-72
First tee
12:30 p.m.: Jim Webers, Chris Balke, Paul Lehmann
12:37 p.m.: Scott Brooks, Jim Covelli, Patrick Aiello
12:45 p.m.: Ken Heffel, Brian Kelsey, Mike Masik
12:52 p.m.: Bruce Hansen, Danny Phillips, Ian Schaefer
1 p.m.: Danny Capozzi, Mike Anderson, Brent Ogden
1:07 p.m.: Starter’s time
1:15 p.m.: Todd Schaap, Matt Lojeski, Alan Mills
1:22 p.m.: Chad Wilks, Tony Hetland, Ben Shovers
1:30 p.m.: Tom Chambers, Kyle Koerber, Zach Shawhan
1:37 p.m.: Jason Samuelian, Cameron Stoewe, John Capozzi
1:45 p.m.: Starter’s time
1:52 p.m.: Joe Knapton, Mike Maxwell, John Lipp
2 p.m.: David Barrera, Jamie DeKeuster, Ramiro Romo
2:07 p.m.: Ricky Kuiper, Barry Fruth, Craig Johnson
10th tee
12:30 p.m.: Ryan Vollmer, John Staehler, Brian Eitel
12:37 p.m.: Eric Chambers, Josh Towery, Brian Pella
12:45 p.m.: James Gedemer, Doug Kranz, Joel DaPra
12:52 p.m.: Ken Tregellas, Achintya Krishnan, Derek Fox
1 p.m.: Paul Koszarek, Jay Christiansen, Ryan Pettibone
1:07 p.m.: Starter’s time
1:15 p.m.: Chris Wood, Dan Fox, Blake Halvorsen
1:22 p.m.: Keith Lally, Justin Kratochvil, Eric Schroeckenthaler
1:30 p.m.: John Feiner, Eric Hertl, Matt Hansen
1:37 p.m.: Andrew Schultz, Joshua Sopczak, Jon Hubbard
1:45 p.m.: Starter’s time
1:52 p.m.: Greg Romano, Tyler Kamakian, Tim Monfeli
2 p.m.: Bendt Bendtsen lll, Greg Gain, Andre Antreassian
Saturday’s tee times
At Browns Lake G.C.
FIRST FLIGHT (Handicap: 6.2-9.9)
First tee
7:30 a.m.: Jeffrey Willis (6.2), Chris Huebner (8.9), Ryan Derler (9.9)
7:37 a.m.: Phil Paulson (6.2), Andy Vogel (9.3), Rick Birdsall (9.9)
7:45 a.m.: Paul Bosanec (6.3), Dan Long (8.7), Bob Vartanian (9.8)
7:52 a.m.: Scott Squire (6.6), Bert Pina (8.6), Richard Kuiper (8.7), Larry DeRosier (9.7)
8 a.m.: Starter’s time
SECOND FLIGHT (Handicap: 10.3-12.8)
First tee
8:07 a.m.: Kenny Petersen (11.7), Steve Miley (11.8), Rick Dezek (10.3)
8:15 a.m.: Mark Lesperance (10.4), Dana Kahle (10.8), Mark Gunderson (12.8)
8:22 a.m.: Rick Krummel (10.6), Al Jaeger (11.7), Jeff Broshot (12.0)
8:30 a.m.: Jacob Davis (10.7), Ken Kotansky (11.6), David Funk (12.7)
8:37 a.m.: Matt Ziegler (10.7), Tom Stiffler (10.8), John Steimle (10.7)
8:45 a.m.: Starter’s time
THIRD FLIGHT (Handicap: 13.7-21.8)
First tee
8:52 a.m.: Scott Cornwell (13.7), Scott Thieme (14.4), Rob Pederson (21.8)
9 a.m.: Teddy Slaughter (13.7), Gary Scheel (15.3), Matthew Tregellas (19.1)
9:07 a.m.: Dick Ruetz (13.9), Matt Giese (14.4), Mike Kateley (16.3)
9:15 a.m.: Eric Steimle (14.1), Al Henderson (14.2), Kyle Johnson (15.9), Jeremy Steimle (16.2).
