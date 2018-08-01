Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Racine County Men’s Open

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Friday’s first-round tee times

At Browns Lake G.C., par-72

First tee

12:30 p.m.: Jim Webers, Chris Balke, Paul Lehmann

12:37 p.m.: Scott Brooks, Jim Covelli, Patrick Aiello

12:45 p.m.: Ken Heffel, Brian Kelsey, Mike Masik

12:52 p.m.: Bruce Hansen, Danny Phillips, Ian Schaefer

1 p.m.: Danny Capozzi, Mike Anderson, Brent Ogden

1:07 p.m.: Starter’s time

1:15 p.m.: Todd Schaap, Matt Lojeski, Alan Mills

1:22 p.m.: Chad Wilks, Tony Hetland, Ben Shovers

1:30 p.m.: Tom Chambers, Kyle Koerber, Zach Shawhan

1:37 p.m.: Jason Samuelian, Cameron Stoewe, John Capozzi

1:45 p.m.: Starter’s time

1:52 p.m.: Joe Knapton, Mike Maxwell, John Lipp

2 p.m.: David Barrera, Jamie DeKeuster, Ramiro Romo

2:07 p.m.: Ricky Kuiper, Barry Fruth, Craig Johnson

10th tee

12:30 p.m.: Ryan Vollmer, John Staehler, Brian Eitel

12:37 p.m.: Eric Chambers, Josh Towery, Brian Pella

12:45 p.m.: James Gedemer, Doug Kranz, Joel DaPra

12:52 p.m.: Ken Tregellas, Achintya Krishnan, Derek Fox

1 p.m.: Paul Koszarek, Jay Christiansen, Ryan Pettibone

1:07 p.m.: Starter’s time

1:15 p.m.: Chris Wood, Dan Fox, Blake Halvorsen

1:22 p.m.: Keith Lally, Justin Kratochvil, Eric Schroeckenthaler

1:30 p.m.: John Feiner, Eric Hertl, Matt Hansen

1:37 p.m.: Andrew Schultz, Joshua Sopczak, Jon Hubbard

1:45 p.m.: Starter’s time

1:52 p.m.: Greg Romano, Tyler Kamakian, Tim Monfeli

2 p.m.: Bendt Bendtsen lll, Greg Gain, Andre Antreassian

Saturday’s tee times

At Browns Lake G.C.

FIRST FLIGHT (Handicap: 6.2-9.9)

First tee

7:30 a.m.: Jeffrey Willis (6.2), Chris Huebner (8.9), Ryan Derler (9.9)

7:37 a.m.: Phil Paulson (6.2), Andy Vogel (9.3), Rick Birdsall (9.9)

7:45 a.m.: Paul Bosanec (6.3), Dan Long (8.7), Bob Vartanian (9.8)

7:52 a.m.: Scott Squire (6.6), Bert Pina (8.6), Richard Kuiper (8.7), Larry DeRosier (9.7)

8 a.m.: Starter’s time

SECOND FLIGHT (Handicap: 10.3-12.8)

First tee

8:07 a.m.: Kenny Petersen (11.7), Steve Miley (11.8), Rick Dezek (10.3)

8:15 a.m.: Mark Lesperance (10.4), Dana Kahle (10.8), Mark Gunderson (12.8)

8:22 a.m.: Rick Krummel (10.6), Al Jaeger (11.7), Jeff Broshot (12.0)

8:30 a.m.: Jacob Davis (10.7), Ken Kotansky (11.6), David Funk (12.7)

8:37 a.m.: Matt Ziegler (10.7), Tom Stiffler (10.8), John Steimle (10.7)

8:45 a.m.: Starter’s time

THIRD FLIGHT (Handicap: 13.7-21.8)

First tee

8:52 a.m.: Scott Cornwell (13.7), Scott Thieme (14.4), Rob Pederson (21.8)

9 a.m.: Teddy Slaughter (13.7), Gary Scheel (15.3), Matthew Tregellas (19.1)

9:07 a.m.: Dick Ruetz (13.9), Matt Giese (14.4), Mike Kateley (16.3)

9:15 a.m.: Eric Steimle (14.1), Al Henderson (14.2), Kyle Johnson (15.9), Jeremy Steimle (16.2).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments