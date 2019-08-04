YORKVILLE — Bendt Bendtsen spends most of his time these days making kringle and other baked goodies at his family bakery in West Racine.
He doesn’t have much time for golf anymore, which makes his accomplishment Sunday even more impressive.
The record holder for Racine County Men’s Open championships added another one to his resume, this time in record fashion, as he came back from seven shots down to win his ninth County Open Championship Flight title.
Bendtsen, who began the day at even-par 144, seven shots behind Geoff LaFleur, shot a bogey-free 6-under-par 66, one of the best finishing rounds in tournament history, and finished at 6-under 210 to win by five shots over Chris Wood, who began the day tied for seventh at 145 and shot 2-under 70 to total 215.
LaFleur, who led after each of the first two rounds, struggled to a final-round 79 and tied for third at even-par 216 with Ricky Kuiper, who began the day in a three-way tie for second and shot 2-over 74.
Bendtsen, who finished on an inauspicious note Saturday with a triple-bogey 8 on the 18th hole, started with a pair of pars Sunday before getting hot and making three straight birdies on the 165-yard, par-3 third, 390-yard, par-4 fourth and 560-yard, par-5 fifth holes on the Red course.
That was the spark for Bendtsen as he finished the front nine with a birdie on the 530-yard, par-5 ninth hole, then made a birdie on the 530-yard, par-5 10th hole (No. 1 on the White course).
Bendtsen birdied all four par-5 holes on Sunday.
Wood had a pair of birdies on each nine Sunday on his way to one of just three sub-par rounds.
Kuiper’s round included four bogeys on the back nine and LaFleur couldn’t get anything going, making a triple-bogey on the eighth hole.
Saturday, LaFleur, the general manager at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington looked strong, shooting a 4-under-par 68 on the White and Blue nines at Ives Grove to open up a five-shot lead after the second round.
Ricky Kuiper, the 2017 County Open champion, reigning Racine Tri-Course Amateur champion and three-time County Open winner Joe O’Brien, and Ben Shovers were tied at 142, three shots behind LaFleur.
