YORKVILLE — The trademark winds at Ives Grove Golf Links were blowing steady and strong all day Sunday for the final round of the Racine County Men’s Open.
Todd Schaap found a way of keeping the wind from affecting his game.
The Kenosha resident and Meadowbrook Country Club member played the wind better than anyone, shooting a 1-under-par 71 to win the 46th annual tournament by seven shots over Eric Schroeckenthaler and by eight shots over final-round playing partners Paul Koszarek and defending champion Ricky Kuiper.
It was the first County Open victory in three tries for Schaap, who has won six Kenosha County Opens. And just like his victory in the Racine Tri-Course Championship last year, he led wire-to-wire.
It also gave him bragging rights within his circle of friends, many of whom played in the tournament.
“I play golf with all these guys,” Schaap said. “They’re all friends — we hang out together, we drink beers together.
“I couldn’t be more happy, proud and humbled by this.”
Schroeckenthaler, the assistant pro at Meadowbrook, had the only other par or better round Sunday, shooting even-par 72 playing in the second-to-last group to finish at 3-over-par 219.
Kuiper finished with a 77, Koszarek had a 78 and the two tied for third at 220. Chris Wood, one of three co-leaders in the first round, had a 75 to take fifth at 222.
Unlike Saturday, when the air was calm early before picking up during the day, the wind was blowing from the start of the round Sunday.
Schaap started the day with a one-shot lead on Koszarek and a two-shot lead on Kuiper, but got going quickly on the Red course with birdies on the first two holes, the 400-yard, par-4 first and the 410-yard, par-4 second. After adding another 3 on the 165-yard, par-3 third, Schaap had his only bogey of the front nine on the 390-yard, par-4 fourth hole.
At that point, Schaap led both Koszarek and Kuiper by four strokes. That’s when the long-hitting Koszarek, 44, started getting hot.
On the next hole, the 560-yard, par-5 fifth, Koszarek and Kuiper both got birdies and picked up a shot on Schaap, who made par.
Koszarek got within two shots by making a 25-foot birdie putt on the 200-yard, par-3 sixth, then trimmed it to one after nearly driving the green on the 425-yard, par-4 eighth hole and two-putting from the fringe for birdie.
Koszarek had at least two tee shots on the front nine that exceeded 400 yards, aided by the wind.
“I was happy with the driver,” Koszarek said. “It did not let me down.”
The turning point in the round came on the 530-yard, par-5 ninth hole. Schaap drove down the middle, while Koszarek hit into the right rough. Schaap hit an 8-iron to the green, but Koszarek pulled a wedge into the left bunker.
Schaap two-putted for birdie and Koszarek made par to give Schaap a two-shot cushion.
The wheels came off Koszarek’s game on the 10th hole, the 530-yard, par-5 on the White course. He hit his tee shot into the trees left of the fairway and made a double-bogey 7 to Schaap’s par, and suddenly Schaap’s lead was four shots.
“The back nine start was just hard on Paul and Ricky (who also had a double bogey on 10),” Schaap said. “That gave me a little separation. I just tried to play my game.”
Another double bogey by Koszarek on the 390-yard, par-4 12th (3 White), where he lost his ball in the rough behind the green and had to go back to his previous spot and hit the ball again, put Schaap up by seven shots.
“I honestly could not figure out the wind on any shot coming into the greens,” Koszarek said. “I couldn’t hit greens in regulation on the back nine. When I couldn’t hit greens, I started struggling trying to get the ball up and down and it just snowballed from there.”
Schaap shot 37 on the back nine, twice making up for a bogey with a birdie on the next hole.
“I thought I hit a lot of good shots and I tried to keep the pressure on everybody,” Schaap said. “I played well, had a great group to play with and I just enjoyed it.”
Schroeckenthaler didn’t expect to finish second, but had a strong finish to pull it off. He shot even-par 36 on both nines, but had made birdies on three of his final five holes and also just missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole (9 White).
“I was just fighting along and making some birdies down the stretch,” said Schroeckenthaler, playing in just his second County Open. “I figured I had to make that one to have a run for second, but I ended up holding on.
“It was a fun weekend for sure.”
Kuiper said he wasn’t hitting the ball well and that was compounded by the wind.
“It was a little combination of both,” Kuiper said. “I had a couple of bad holes that cost me the round. I never could get anything going out there.”
Notes
WHAT WIND? The wind was tough for most of the field Sunday, but 21 of the 68 players in the championship flight had better scores in the final round than they did in the second round when the wind wasn’t blowing quite as hard.
Schaap, Schroeckenthaler and Wood were three of them, but the best improvement was by Andrew Schultz, who went from a 94 Saturday to an 83 Sunday.
THE FLIGHTS: The first, second and third flights each had close finishes and just one of the three leaders from Saturday held on to win.
In the first flight, Phil Paulson shot his second straight 77 to total 154 and beat first-round leader Scott Squire (76-80—156) by two shots. Larry DeRosier was third (78-84—162).
In the second flight, Rick Krummel (81 Saturday) had an 85 to total 166 and beat both Ken Kotansky (87-80—167) and Dana Kahle (81-86—167) by one shot.
In the third flight, Al Henderson, who was tied for the lead with Scott Cornwell at 85 Saturday, shot an 89 for 174 to beat Cornwell (85-92—177) by three shots. Dick Ruetz (91-90—181) was third.
